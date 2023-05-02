Is It Wrong To Fall for a Tuned Maybach?

Mind you, the upgrades are not significant, and that's what makes it good in our book, as less is often more. One thing that helps it stand out immediately is the exterior hue. According to RDB LA, which recently shared a few images of this beautiful project online, it is a silver wrap. Some of the features that normally provide some contrast were given a silver look too, and the roof is presented in black for a slightly sportier appeal.Work hasn't stopped here because this clean-looking Mercedes-Maybach S 680 has received new wheels too. They're called the MBZ1 and were signed by the same company responsible for the modifications mentioned above. The five-spoke set sends retro-ish vibes, and we think it suits the styling of this tuned luxury sedan like a glove, making it even prettier. Besides the alloys and the wrap, this Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur rival from Mercedes-Maybach sits closer to the ground. Thus, the ride has become slightly stiffer compared to the stock model.Would you have wanted to catch a glimpse of the interior? You are not the only one, but unfortunately, RDB LA hasn't released any images showing the cabin of this luxury cruiser at the time of writing. This likely means that they haven't messed around with the high-end materials at all and that the car is still equipped with the same gimmicks that were fitted at the factory during the assembly process. And they are quite a few gizmos offered for the Maybach S-Class, which is the brand's most luxurious four-door car on sale today, joining the Maybach-badged GLS and the first-ever EQS SUV that was unveiled just recently.

As you can probably imagine, the cockpit of this S 680 wasn't the only thing that wasn't detailed, as the same goes for the engine too. And what an engine it is. The S 680 variant of the Maybach S-Class uses a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 unit hooked up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. It produces 621 hp (630 ps/463 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, allowing the stock car to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, which is not bad at all, considering that the S 680 is no athlete. The Maybach S 580 is two-tenths slower and features a bi-turbo V8 making 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).