Honda Element Overlander Is a Heavily Modded Camper Designed To Accommodate Four People

Today, I've decided to change things up from the usual camper vans and skoolies I write about, but for a good reason. I came across an awesome Honda Element turned overlander - as soon as I saw it, I knew I had to share it with you.
Not too long ago, I wrote multiple articles about overlanding. One of them was about the ten best vehicles to turn into overlanders. Even though the Honda Element wasn't on that list, it's still a good option.
The Honda Element is a versatile vehicle that many outdoor enthusiasts swear by. It boasts a boxy shape and a modular interior perfect for converting, and it comes with AWD so you can go off the beaten path.
It can serve both as an all-around adventure vehicle and a rugged daily driver. Even though its boxy shape is excellent for storage, it gives the vehicle low gas mileage – in fact, that's why Honda discontinued the model back in 2011.
Meet Drew and his Honda Element, which he converted into a camper for his family of four. It all started when Drew was browsing Pinterest and came across a heavily modded Element. He started looking into the Element culture and decided to get his hands on one.
Drew didn't hold back with the modifications – I'll talk about them one by one. The rig now sports a 3-inch HRG lift kit and rides on 15" x 10" Cragar D Window wheels wrapped in 235/75 all-season tires. Moreover, Drew mounted fender flares from eBay.
Starting at the front, you'll notice an OEM Honda rock deflector, a 52-inch curved LED light bar, two yellow light pods, and a retrofitted snorkel from XJ Cherokee.
On the driver's side, you'll discover a ladder and a window rack that holds spare fuel and an extra shovel – both these accessories are made by Rob Deezy, a builder specializing in various vehicles, including the Honda Element.
At the rear, you'll find a JK Wrangler bumper Drew bolted to the vehicle, tail light guards for extra protection, a Goby ladder, a backpack that serves as a trash can, and some Maxtrax up top.
And finally, on the passenger side, Drew installed another window rack, another awning of the same size, and another door ladder.
If you thought the exterior was heavily accessorized, wait till you see what's inside. I'll begin with the driver's cabin. One useful feature is a Sylvania Road Site mirror that integrates a front and rear dash cam and also displays the feed from a rear camera since you can't see through the back glass.
Moving to the back, you'll notice a Goture refrigerator/freezer powered by an EcoFlow River Max portable unit. On the sides, Drew installed sturdy HRG Molle panels for extra storage, hooks, and fans.
At the rear, you'll see a cage that serves as a Molle panel, a Reflectix window panel, and a Rain Dean sunroof cover. For power, you can also use the vehicle's 12 V sockets. By the way, Dean explained that the 100 W solar panel can help power the fridge and the rest of the energy consumers for at least 10-15 days non-stop – that's pretty good.
The setup you'll see in the presentation video is for solo camping, but this space can also be used to accommodate four people and a dog – specifically, there's enough space to fit Drew's wife and two daughters and their dog. Drew and his wife can sleep at the back on the mattress together with their toddler, while the other toddler can sleep on a hammock Drew attaches from door to door in the driver's cabin.
Every single inch, both inside and outside this vehicle, has been efficiently utilized. Furthermore, I love the rugged, heavily accessorized aesthetic, especially since it's paired with the bright orange paint.
The Honda Element is a versatile vehicle that many outdoor enthusiasts swear by. It boasts a boxy shape and a modular interior perfect for converting, and it comes with AWD so you can go off the beaten path.
It can serve both as an all-around adventure vehicle and a rugged daily driver. Even though its boxy shape is excellent for storage, it gives the vehicle low gas mileage – in fact, that's why Honda discontinued the model back in 2011.
Meet Drew and his Honda Element, which he converted into a camper for his family of four. It all started when Drew was browsing Pinterest and came across a heavily modded Element. He started looking into the Element culture and decided to get his hands on one.
Drew chose a 2008 AWD Honda Element with a five-speed manual transmission. Specifically, it's an EX trim finished in a Tangerine Orange Pearl paint. He bought it from the original owner in Connecticut for a mere $4,000 (€3,686). Looking at it now, it's worth way more than that.
Drew didn't hold back with the modifications – I'll talk about them one by one. The rig now sports a 3-inch HRG lift kit and rides on 15" x 10" Cragar D Window wheels wrapped in 235/75 all-season tires. Moreover, Drew mounted fender flares from eBay.
Starting at the front, you'll notice an OEM Honda rock deflector, a 52-inch curved LED light bar, two yellow light pods, and a retrofitted snorkel from XJ Cherokee.
On the driver's side, you'll discover a ladder and a window rack that holds spare fuel and an extra shovel – both these accessories are made by Rob Deezy, a builder specializing in various vehicles, including the Honda Element.
There are various features on the roof. Drew fitted a front-to-back roof rack that holds a spare tire, a 64-inch cargo basket, a wood-chopping axe, a hatchet, an 8 x 8-foot (2.4 x 2.4-meter) awning, and a 100 W Renogy solar panel.
At the rear, you'll find a JK Wrangler bumper Drew bolted to the vehicle, tail light guards for extra protection, a Goby ladder, a backpack that serves as a trash can, and some Maxtrax up top.
And finally, on the passenger side, Drew installed another window rack, another awning of the same size, and another door ladder.
If you thought the exterior was heavily accessorized, wait till you see what's inside. I'll begin with the driver's cabin. One useful feature is a Sylvania Road Site mirror that integrates a front and rear dash cam and also displays the feed from a rear camera since you can't see through the back glass.
Drew fitted a 10-inch Apple CarPlay head unit, a 2-way radio, an aftermarket TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) sensor, and many storage compartments, including an enormous cargo net that occupies the entire ceiling till the rear of the interior. Moreover, the passenger seat can be swiveled to create more room.
Moving to the back, you'll notice a Goture refrigerator/freezer powered by an EcoFlow River Max portable unit. On the sides, Drew installed sturdy HRG Molle panels for extra storage, hooks, and fans.
At the rear, you'll see a cage that serves as a Molle panel, a Reflectix window panel, and a Rain Dean sunroof cover. For power, you can also use the vehicle's 12 V sockets. By the way, Dean explained that the 100 W solar panel can help power the fridge and the rest of the energy consumers for at least 10-15 days non-stop – that's pretty good.
The setup you'll see in the presentation video is for solo camping, but this space can also be used to accommodate four people and a dog – specifically, there's enough space to fit Drew's wife and two daughters and their dog. Drew and his wife can sleep at the back on the mattress together with their toddler, while the other toddler can sleep on a hammock Drew attaches from door to door in the driver's cabin.
All in all, Drew really went all out with this Honda Element setup. Despite the countless accessories, I like that the interior doesn't feel cluttered or cramped.
Every single inch, both inside and outside this vehicle, has been efficiently utilized. Furthermore, I love the rugged, heavily accessorized aesthetic, especially since it's paired with the bright orange paint.