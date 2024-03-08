Barefoot Caravan: The Retro Cutie That Packs Every Creature Comfort Inside

No one buys a camper or a travel trailer or any other type of mobile habitat on considerations of looks alone, but if they did, the Barefoot would probably find itself at the top of the list. And there's more to Barefoot than just good looks: it's also the proverbial camper that could.
The Barefoot moniker might ring a bell with some of you, and that's because we covered it before, specifically in late 2022 when it premiered in the U.S. Barefoot is known here as the nuCamp Barefoot, but it's only a licensed nuCamp product: the U.S. launch coincided with its release in Australia and was part of a larger and older expansion plan.
The Barefoot, this little camper that could that offers the most adorable retro shell for what is essentially a (more or less) self-sufficient towable for extended getaways, is a British product. It also has the most interesting backstory, having found fame locally after it was featured on a TV show. Indeed, the Barefoot is a TV star! The exposure helped get it into mass production, and, as they say, the rest is history.
Barefoot Caravans is the UK-based manufacturer and inventor of these campers. The main facility is in Blockley, the Cotswolds, where manager and founder Cathy Chamberlain set up shop after the first unit of the Barefoot was featured on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces TV show – perhaps one of the most popular shows of its kind in the country.
Cathy was the main force behind the project – as was to be expected, considering that she'd come up with the idea. Like most other great inventions, this one, too, was fueled by the desire for more personal comfort after a particular wet weekend of camping. In other words, Cathy, an avid camper, had come to that stage in life in which roughing it wasn't good enough anymore, and she needed an upgrade.
At the same time, she wanted that upgrade to be tailored to her taste and needs, so she set out to design it herself with assistance from designers from the Automotive and Transport Design Course at Coventry University. She drew inspiration from retro campers with monocoque fiberglass shells and gorgeous, elegant interiors, but she made sure that her retro, gorgeous interior still packed every creature comfort into the apparently small footprint.
The unit offered a wardrobe with hanging space and plenty of storage options, while the dinette could be anything from a lounge to a dining room and a large two-person bed. Retro finishes and Cathy's choice to use no fake wood inside matched whatever expectations the exterior set and added an extra touch of durability.
Today's Barefoot is fairly the same as this first demonstrator (which, by the way, was later sold to a couple and renamed "Bug"). Most aspects are customizable, and the kitchen is all done by hand, with the customer involved in almost every step of the process, from the choice of color to the design around the windows, the fabrics inside, and the kitchen appliances.
The interior is designed for two-person occupancy, and you get the option to extend available space outside by means of awnings and shades – for example, the Dorema Starcamp Discovery awning can be modified for this camper to fit like a glove.
Features include a 30-liter (8-gallon) freshwater tank, a two-burner cooktop (gas or electric), a mid-size fridge with freezer, Truma Combi 4e blown air heating, a 10-liter (2.6-gallon) hot water tank (gas or 230v), LED lights throughout, a 110AH leisure battery, solid wood or acrylic worktops, and a three-bottle wine rack.
Barefoot Caravans offers the Classic with a starting price of £36,450 and the lighter Forward at £37,450. In the U.S., the Barefoot is available in a single configuration, starting at $47,000.
These prices include taxes but don't include delivery because the maker is keen on on-site pickup so that someone from the team can talk the new owners through every feature. This type of delivery also helps with welcoming new owners into the Barefoot community, which is as large and supporting as this camper is adorable.
That was some years ago, in 2018. Cathy had actually reached out to the producers of the show four years prior to pitch her idea, but she only heard back from them in 2015. That same year and in 2016, the Barefoot-centric episode was shot in various locations, showcasing the production steps to bring the first unit to life.
The result was incredibly good-looking and very surprising in terms of comfort. The video below is a segment from the Amazing Spaces episode, showing the sleek, rounded exterior and super cozy interior. Much emphasis was placed – and duly so – on the full bathroom at the front, with a dropped shower tray to offer standing height, a small sink, and a cassette toilet, but also on the dual-block galley and modular dinette.
The unit offered a wardrobe with hanging space and plenty of storage options, while the dinette could be anything from a lounge to a dining room and a large two-person bed. Retro finishes and Cathy's choice to use no fake wood inside matched whatever expectations the exterior set and added an extra touch of durability.
The Barefoot is offered in two configurations, Classic and Forward, with only minor differences between these. One such camper is 5 meters long, 1.9 meters wide, and 2.3 meters high (16.4 feet by 6.2 feet by 7.5 feet), with an empty weight of 960 kg (2,116 lbs).
Optionally, the camper can be specced with a double-glazed front window, a Barefoot bike carrier, steel wheels with gorgeous hubcaps, 4G WiFi router, Karndean flooring, and a Roberts Revival Uno DAB Blue Tooth Radio to go with the whole retro-chic vibe of the place.
