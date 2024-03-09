Vanexxt Turns Ford Tourneo Custom Into "The Most Flexible Vehicle in the World"

Ford has won the hearts of many with its plug-in hybrid Transit and Tourneo Custom mid-sized vans. Incredibly versatile, these are great vehicles for businesses and families alike, and since the new generation came onto the market in 2023, camping outfitters immediately went to work on fresh campervans for the 2024 season.
The latest camping solution that uses the new generation of the Ford Transit/Tourneo Custom as a starting point comes from Vanexxt, a German camper shop that aims to revolutionize the camper van market by setting new standards in terms of flexibility and versatility. The young company developed its latest Ford Tourneo Custom V710 campervan under the motto "The flexible you," providing a perfect platform for individualization.
Vanexxt, a startup founded in 2022, presents itself as a pioneer who is taking camping to a new level with solutions that offer both elegance and practical functions. The company started as a joint venture between camper module builder BusBoxx and van outfitter DriveDressy, and their latest Ford van borrows products from each of their lineups.
Presented at this year's CMT trade fair in Stuttgart, the world's largest consumer show for tourism and leisure held at the end of January, Vanexxt's Ford Tourneo Custom V710 stands out with its modular construction system that allows the vehicle to adapt to the owners' needs and lifestyle continually. As such, the German shop's solution is designed to be the right vehicle for any situation. It can be used as a practical utility vehicle or multivan during the week and as a reliable camping companion for outdoor adventures at the weekend.
This incredible flexibility and adaptability are made possible by an innovative combination of ground-mounted rails similar to those used in the cabin of commercial airplanes and a modular design that allows for maximum use of the interior space. With the use of modular blocks, customers can adapt their vehicle to any situation, from camping to craft work and even motorcycle or bicycle transport. What's more, the Vanexxt Tourneo Custom V710 can be a two-seater camper with comfortable living/sleeping quarters in the back or become a seven-seater people mover in a matter of minutes.
To make the Tourneo Custom V710 one of the "most flexible in the world," the company uses its own in-house developed modules, as well as a wide range of modules from companies around Germany, such as Würth and BaBum. This significantly expands the scope for configuration of the interior space, making the V710 a versatile vehicle for a wide range of applications.
At the recent CMT show, Vanexxt presented the van conversion in two variants, simply called Level 1 and Level 2. With the base Level 1 expansion, customers get the floor with full-length airline tracks from side to side and a series of basic features, including a 230-V shore power connection and electrical outlet, an 800-W single-hob electric stove, gooseneck reading lights on both D pillars, prewiring for a second battery, and a folding outdoor table and chair set.
Customers who choose the Level 2 expansion will get everything included in the Level 1 variant, plus a series of upgrades, such as an auxiliary camping heater from Webasto and an app-controlled board panel. Moreover, this version of the V710 comes with additional Tourneo Custom features, including dual-zone air conditioning, trailer hitch electrical prep, and a comprehensive driver-assistance package with navigation system and steering wheel heating.
An optional Reimo pop-up roof with a 44 x 76-inch (112 x 192 cm) mattress can be added to either of the two variants. The seating configuration can also be customized to suit owners' needs, with the company offering individual captain's chairs up front, which can be installed on swiveling mounts, and three-seat folding benches/beds. As a people mover, the minivan can transport up to seven individuals, and as a camper, it can sleep up to four.
With the basics taken care of, customers can add a wide selection of modules to create a customized floor plan for camping or other applications. The model showcased at CMT was fitted with three individual modules for a camping setup. The one up front incorporates a Vitrifrigo compressor cooler with a total volume of 38 liters, with a gas cooker on top. The center module features a recessed sink and space for 16-liter fresh water and waste water tanks, while the third module at the back is essentially a storage unit with cabinets and shelves. Another cooking module with a single-burner gas stove and one with a combination stove/fridge are also available from Vanexxt. All these modules can be installed and removed from the van via the floor rail system.
For sleeping accommodation, the company offers a Multiflexboard that can be used as an extension to convert the rear bench into a bed with a topper from Vanexxt. The optional pop-up roof offers two additional sleeping spaces.
With countless other module options from third-party companies, customers can create hundreds of combinations and layouts. But Vanexxt envisions the new Ford Tourneo Custom V710 as "the most flexible vehicle in the world," so the company also teamed up with commercial van outfitter Würth to offer organization solutions for turning the van into a work/utility vehicle. For sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers, the company also showcased bicycle and motorbike carriers that can be mounted on the floor tracks to turn the van into a toy hauler.
As mentioned, Vanexxt's camping/work/hauling solution is based on the Ford Tourneo Custom V710. What speaks in favor of this van as a base for the conversion is the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, which comes in two versions: 168 hp (170 ps) and all-wheel drive and 134 hp (136 ps) and front-wheel drive.
Pricing for the Vanexxt Ford Tourneo Custom V710 starts at €54,437 (approx. US $59,570) but is bound to quickly rise based on the added options.