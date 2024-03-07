This Fancy Sprinter Camper Packs Everything You Need To Enjoy a Luxurious Van Life

Every van dweller wants as much comfort as possible in their rig. However, a superior level of comfort typically involves a large amount of money, so many adventurers must sacrifice some features to respect their budget. But let's forget about budget for a moment and see what type of camper van a fat stack of cash can get you.
Today, I'm checking out a luxury van built by Van Land, a specialized conversion company based in Santa Rosa, California. This is a custom project – among various requests, the customers wanted the van "to look aggressive on the outside, but not too aggressive, and refined on the inside." Van Land delivered precisely that and more.
What we have here is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 170" wheelbase. This unit used to be a white cargo van, but it's been modified almost beyond recognition. First, Van Land installed AMA and CR Laurence windows. What's more, at the rear, you'll notice flares with slide-screen windows that extend the interior space and allow for the bed to be mounted east to west.
On the outside, it's finished with a distinctive Benjamin Moore Galapagos green paint the customers picked out themselves. At first glance, you might think this is a wrap, but it's, in fact, painted with a satin finish. Moreover, Van Land added a windshield protector and tinted the side windows.
The Sprinter van rides on 17-inch Black Rhino Midhill rims wrapped in Yokohama Geolander XT all-terrain tires. Furthermore, Van Land fitted a Van Compass suspension, which helps support the additional weight and reduces sway.
This rig is heavily accessorized on the exterior. At the front, you'll find a CAtuned steel bumper complete with a Warn winch. Above, there's a Rigid LED light bar that will light up the roads and trails regardless of the conditions.
At the rear, Van Land installed an Owl Vans spare tire carrier, an Owl Vans Sherpa carrier, and overhead scene lights. Usually, the spare tire is attached underneath the vehicle. By moving it to the rear, Van Land made space to mount two 22-gallon (83-liter) freshwater tanks and a five-gallon (19-liter) water heater.
You can use a ladder mounted on the driver's side to get on top of the camper. Up there, you'll discover an Aluminess roof rack holding a Fiamma F45S awning, lights, and a 100 W solar panel. What's more, you'll also notice an Arctic Tern skylight, which can be fully opened, a Nomadic A/C, and a Maxxair fan.
Now, let's head inside. Once you slide open the main door, you'll be surrounded by a beautifully designed, premium interior. It has a white aesthetic, with white walls, a white shiplap ceiling, and white cabinetry with bamboo door panels.
Let's begin the tour with the rear, where you'll find the bedroom. The bed has a 10-inch memory foam mattress and is designed to sleep people from side to side since Van Land installed flares. Above, you'll notice two spacious overhead cabinets and the skylight/roof hatch. It comes with both a bug screen and a black-out slide.
Other notable bedroom details are three spacious drawers integrated into the bed frame, two reading lights, two speakers integrated into the rear doors, and custom inserts for all the spots that typically remain uncovered, such as the two rear corners.
Next, we have the lounge area, consisting of a bench on the passenger side and a couch on the driver's side, as well as a decently sized swivel table. It's the perfect spot for enjoying a meal or working on your laptop.
Of course, like in most other camper van conversions, the benches have spaces underneath that can be used for storage. For instance, the couch serves as a large chest.
The kitchen features a 14-inch stainless steel sink, a slip-up countertop extension, a 65-liter (17-gallon) Isotherm slide-out fridge/freezer, and a built-in two-burner stove.
Opposite the kitchen, you'll find the bathroom, which measures 24 x 36 inches (61 x 91 centimeters). I love its design, with faux white subway tiles for the walls and ceiling. Since there isn't any window or fan in the bathroom, the builders added vent holes above the door, and there's also a ceiling Maxxair fan next to it, which ensures proper ventilation.
Next to the bathroom, Van Land devised a hanging closet with two drawers underneath and a control panel above. The latter comprises an inverter controller, gauges for the water tanks, and many switches for lights and other power consumers in this rig.
Since we're on this topic, this rig boasts a serious power system. Its highlights are 600 Ah batteries, an inverter, an alternator charger, and a solar charge controller connected to the 100 W solar panel on the roof.
Regarding heating, Van Land equipped the van with an Espar diesel heater underneath the passenger seat. You'll find its controls installed into the headliner shelf frame.
All in all, this is an awesome tiny home on wheels suitable for deluxe, full-time mobile living. It's aesthetically pleasing inside out and packed with numerous features. You're probably curious about how much this all costs.
Van Land didn't share the price of this specific unit. However, based on other camper vans the company currently has for sale, I'm pretty sure it'll set you back over $200,000 (€182,872). You can find out more about Van Land and its products and services on the company's website.