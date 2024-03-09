Rivian 'One More Thing' R3 and R3X Are a Cry for Help, Not a Winning Bid

Rivian unveiled the R2 compact crossover, and CEO RJ Scaringe pulled a typical Steve Jobs "one more thing" by also showing the R3 and R3X, two smaller crossovers sharing the same platform. While this produced a nice surprise, the announcement was not for the potential customers but for investors. Rivian is in a dire situation, and the R3 announcement seems like a desperate solution to pump the stock in preparation for a capital raise.

74 photos Photo: Rivian