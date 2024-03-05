Rivian R2S Will Hit 60 MPH in 3 Seconds, Starts at $47.000 With up to 330 Miles of Range

We're hours away from the official R2S unveiling, and Rivian keeps teasing us with videos and cameo appearances of the upcoming electric SUV. Another easter egg was discovered in the Rivian website's source code, which contained the main specifications before Rivian took them down.
Rivian learned how to build anticipation from the legacy carmakers, who often tease their upcoming models long before they enter production. It's not the greatest marketing strategy, if you ask me, especially considering the Tesla Cybertruck fiasco. This is because hyping a non-existing product raises expectations to the point where the actual product has more chances to end up a disappointment. And also because you don't look serious to announce a product that might start shipping in a two-year timeframe.
But here we are, waiting day after day to see a new detail picture of the electric SUV that would jump-start the Rivian revolution. That is, if it's not bankrupt by 2026 when the R2S is planned to start production. I'm not exactly sure whether it was by design or mistake, but Rivian also teased some critical specifications encoded in its website's source code. The discovery was made by a Rivian fan who poked the website for hidden information. The effort paid off big time, revealing some killer specifications.
Starting with the price, which might be as low as $47,000 ($47,500 was also mentioned in the source code), the Rivian R2S might be pretty competitive if this variant is all-wheel drive. Sadly, there's no information about the motor configuration or power in the source code, but other exciting details were offered. The R2S should have enough power to only need three seconds to get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph), which is half a second longer than a Tesla Model Y Performance.
At 185.6 inches (4,714 mm) long, 75 inches (1,905 mm) wide, and 66.9 inches (1,699 mm) tall, the Rivian R2S is slightly shorter and narrower than a Model Y, but also taller, reflecting the off-road DNA. According to the leak, the R2S has a ground clearance of 9.8 inches (249 mm), enough for most off-road adventures. The approach and departure angles are 25 and 27 degrees, respectively, indicating that the Rivian's smaller SUV will be a competent adventure vehicle.
Range-wise, the Rivian R2S is also leading the pack with an estimated range of up to 330 miles, which trumps the Tesla Model Y Long Range (310 miles). There's no word about the battery capacity, but such performance usually requires a 100-kWh pack on an efficient EV. The Tesla Model Y LR has an 82-kWh battery pack but also an arguably sleeker, more aerodynamic design. This is why I place my bet on a battery capacity that is closer to the 100-kWh mark.
The source code reveals some technical details that are unique in the segment. For instance, the R2S boasts a large front trunk and a rear accessory port that can accommodate various accessories like the snap-on bike mount that doesn't need tools to install. The system also fits in the frunk when not in use, pointing to impressive practicality. The R2S will also have fixed rear windows that can "pop out," while others can go down all the way for an open-air experience. And, of course, the electric SUV comes with a NACS charge port.
