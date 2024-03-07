Rivian Puts Brakes on Pricey but Important Georgia Plant

Rivian has officially added not one, not two, but three more EVs to its portfolio. The R2 was expected for quite some time, but the R3 and R3X were a complete surprise. Believe it or not, that's incredibly rare nowadays. Even factory workers knew nothing about the raised hot hatchback and its high-performance sibling. However, the announcement included a decision that might tell us something important about the young automaker's future. Here's the gist of it.
Rivian and the Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties have collaborated closely to make the Georgia plant in Stanton Springs North a reality. Because locals opposed the project, over $1 million was spent on legal fees, and the brand had to readjust its schedule.
The 2,000-acre campus should encompass an electric vehicle factory, a research and development center, and a place where the youth can come, learn, and have some fun. The marque might even add a delivery center. But that's out of the question for the time being.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe announced during the live reveal of the R2 and R3 that the Model Y rival would arrive sometime during the first six months of 2026. The executive explained that was going to be possible thanks to retooling a part of the Normal, Illinois facility. However, that's where the details stopped. That move made sense. The launch was about the new vehicles, not business decisions that were fit for an investor call.
In an official press release sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that's available below, the R2 is described as "the best of Rivian available at a significantly lower price point." The same document explains that the Normal plant will be upgraded to a total production capacity of 215,000 units per year. That number includes the R1T, R1S, EDV, and R2. The R3 will likely arrive in 2027. RJ Scaringe stated that the R3 and R3X would come after the R2.
Last year, Rivian was ready to manufacture 150,000 R1T, R1S, and EDV EVs. That was the Normal plant's maximum production capacity. The automaker built 57,232 vehicles and delivered a smidge over 50,000.
Rivian isn't rushing to build the $5 billion factory. Although it points out that it remains an important part of its strategy, the company says that the "timing for resuming construction is expected to be later." That suggests Rivian has temporarily stopped spending money on the Georgia site, for which it has an usufruct contract to use the land.
While it may appear like a negative development at first because of the layoffs, the temporary removal of the third shift starting in April, and the shrinking cash-on-hand pile, the move makes a lot of sense. Rivian anticipates that it will save around $2.25 billion to manufacture and deliver the first batches of R2s a bit faster than expected.
Rivian might (and should) use the downtime scheduled for this summer to start working on the R2 production line and hurry up the EV's public debut. It could help.
The brand sent R1-series owners an email containing the promise of taking early delivery of the R2 if they placed a reservation on Thursday or later. That shows Rivian is good at being a consumer-oriented business that knows how to treat its customers.
Finally, JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman believes that Rivian will enter profitability in 2027. Considering that the R3 and R3X won't reach customers before the second half of 2026, he might be right.
Based on multiple statements coming from Rivian officials, the Georgia plant was supposed to help the marque expand, accelerate production, and start its incursion over the pond. Now, the R2 will be manufactured at the Normal factory, while the Georgia plant will remain reserved for the R3 versions and more R2s.
Another proof that cash-strapped Rivian is approaching the R2 launch smartly is that some Americans and Canadians were told they could get their hands on the newest family member faster than others.
