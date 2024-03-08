These Are the Coolest Features and Quirks Offered on the All-New Rivian R2 and R3X

The American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is trying hard to escape the mantra of a 'near-doom startup' in slower-than-expected EV times - and it clearly hopes the R2 and R3 series will do the trick and achieve the same level of greatness as Tesla's best-selling models.
Obviously, with limited time before extinction and limited resources, Rivian chose wisely and fashioned the all-new R2 on their fresh mid-size EV platform as a 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' case – the mid-size SUV is clearly inspired by the larger and more expensive three-row R1S. It offers just five seats and might come in 2026 with a starting price of about $45k – making it a direct competitor to Tesla's best-selling Model Y, almost buck for buck.
However, a lot of things might change between now and 2026 – especially Tesla's pricing strategy. Meanwhile, the surprise R3 announcement is even better news – they nailed the more affordable form factor ahead of Tesla because the crossover hatchback that resembles a lot of the most beloved hatchbacks from the 1980s is slated to come with an MSRP below R2's. It also has the company's first dedicated performance version – R3X. However, caveats apply here, too – there isn't even a hypothetical launch date on this occasion.
On the other hand, Rivian strived hard to make the R2 and R3 as compelling and worth waiting for as much as possible. So, let's explore some of the quirks and cool features that were already announced during the launch event in Laguna Beach, California, on March 7, 2024. First and foremost, these two new models are riding on an all-new mid-size EV platform that is supposed to "deliver amazing performance, range, and cost efficiency." It comes with high-pressure die castings, a structural battery unit with an interchangeable top and floor, and Rivian's in-house "network architecture, computer topology, and software stack."
The high-tech talk could continue with Rivian's one-up against Tesla's advanced 4680 cells currently used in the Cybertruck. The rivaling company will use 4695 battery cells – huge cylindrical units that are even larger than Tesla's as the name suggests: diameter is 46 millimeters, and height is 95 mm instead of 80. That should translate to a bigger energy capacity, higher rates of charge and discharge, efficiency gains from better regenerative braking, and more. For now, the estimate is 300 miles of range on a single charge for both R2 and R3.
By the way, DC fast charging comes with native NACS capability (and CCS with adapter). At the same time, Rivian also wants "dramatically enhanced autonomous capabilities" thanks to its new 'perception stack' of 11 cameras, five radars, and a more powerful computer. The design of the R2 also includes a full-drop-down rear powered glass that could be great for transporting large items like a couple of surfboards poking out, plus old-school-style powered rear quarter windows that pop out to create "a unique open-air driving experience."
