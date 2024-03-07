Covered Rivian R2S Arrives at the Laguna Beach Venue Before the Launch Event

Rivian is taking the wraps off the R2S electric SUV today, and we expect to find out the juicy details in a few hours. Rivian fans have spotted a covered prototype arriving at the South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach, where the unveiling will take place from 10:00 AM Pacific Time.
Rivian has been struggling to maintain buoyancy in challenging market conditions, burning through cash at an alarming rate. The EV startup has been criticized for spreading its resources too thin by building a new factory and launching new models before the production is sorted out at the initial factory. Rivian is working hard to improve manufacturing efficiency and accelerate the launch of its second-generation EVs.
The R2S is instrumental to Rivian staying afloat thanks to its higher production volumes and affordable prices. However, it could also destroy the startup if the numbers are wrong and the cash reserves deplete before the R2 production gets up to speed. We know from Tesla's experience that announcing a prototype and starting production is easy. However, ramping up and producing the R2 EVs profitably is a whole different matter.
Many think the R2S will be Rivian's Model 3 moment, allowing the company to break even and expand its footprint in the EV market. The recently leaked specifications show that, at least on paper, the R2S has some killer qualities that could turn it into a Model Y killer. Like for like, the R2S outperforms the Tesla crossover in almost every aspect except efficiency and driver assistance systems.
Carmakers have the habit of mixing the best characteristics of several trims to make their model look better, and undoubtedly, Rivian will do the same when the R2S is unveiled today. We're not naive to think the same model can do 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds, go 330 miles on a range, and cost only $47,000. The base variant will likely start with a $47,000 price but don't expect the range or performance to match the preliminary specifications.
To get to 330 miles on a charge, the R2S will need a large battery pack, adding costs. The 3.0 seconds will also require a top-specced Performance variant, but the range will be severely penalized in this case. And finally, the $47,000 base price will be achievable with a LFP battery pack and, probably, a RWD configuration. However, the mini-R1S design and the same adventure DNA will make the Rivian R2S a compelling proposition, even for Tesla fans.
The official unveiling will take place at the South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach from 10:00 AM Pacific Time. A Rivian fan spotted one of the prototypes covered in black in front of the theater as Rivian prepared the stage. Although only the wheels were visible, the picture is enough to confirm that the SUV caught on camera during a promo shoot last month was indeed the R2S. This makes Rivian's daily teasers look silly. I don't doubt we'll see the same prototype in the launch video during the event.
