Rivian Treehouse Rooftop Tent Hides a Neat Trick up Its Sleeves

Rivian was full of surprises at the R2 unveiling event in Laguna Beach last week. Besides the "one more thing" R3 and R3X electric crossovers, Rivian also showcased a new range of accessories, including a Treehouse rooftop tent. The Treehouse tent has more tricks up its sleeves than Houdini, including a heated mattress and a movie projector.
Say what you will about Rivian's struggles to ramp up production and cut the losses, but it sure knows how to make a show. The R2 unveil impressed everyone, not only because of the company's CEO RJ Scaringe's brilliant performance but also because there was a lot to digest from the event. The R2 launch offered just the right amount of information about Rivian's upcoming model without leaving the impression that things were intentionally avoided. Contrast that with the Cybertruck delivery day, and this looks even more impressive.
Scaringe took a page of Apple's book and, in a typical Steve Jobs style, ended the show with a "one more thing" moment that turned out more consistent than the R2 itself. Rivian introduced the R3 and R3X electric crossovers that weren't on anyone's Bingo cards. Although there's no timeline for the new models, they are advanced enough that the R3 was spotted driving in Laguna Beach after the launch event. Considering how polished the prototypes were, people wonder what keeps Rivian from bringing them sooner.
However, beyond the new impressive lineup, Rivian also introduced new products that deserved a "one more thing" moment of their own. I'm talking about the accessory ecosystem developed specifically for the new EVs. Some of them are designed to make use of the Accessory Port, while others tap into Rivian's adventurous DNA, expanding the appeal of Rivian EVs. One of the most in-your-face accessories is the Treehouse tent, which can turn any Rivian into a camper. That's right because the tent is rumored to be offered for the existing vehicles, R1S and R1T.
The Treehouse tent has some killer features that make it much more exciting than the white-labeled Yakima tent designed for the R1S. The Treehouse looks like many similar tents when stowed away, but it offers glamping features when deployed, justifying its name. For once, it's a powered tent, which means you have ventilation, heating, and lighting. You can even set the desired ambiance from the R2/R3 infotainment screen, with several predefined settings offered in the menu.
The Treehouse tent also has a heated mattress, which can be controlled from the same infotainment menu page. This means that the tent is integrated into the vehicle's communications bus. However cool these features are, there's one that is even more exciting: the Treehouse comes with its own movie projector. This runs on power provided by the vehicle and projects the image on a roll-down screen placed on the side window.
This is cool, but everybody wants to know how much the Treehouse might cost. Rivian accessories are rather pricey, with the R1 rooftop tent listed at $2,800 in the Gear Shop. Given the unique features of the Treehouse tent, it could easily be two times more expensive. That's over 10% of the R2 price and even more for the R3, making it a nice party trick but not a sensible choice for most people.
Scaringe took a page of Apple's book and, in a typical Steve Jobs style, ended the show with a "one more thing" moment that turned out more consistent than the R2 itself. Rivian introduced the R3 and R3X electric crossovers that weren't on anyone's Bingo cards. Although there's no timeline for the new models, they are advanced enough that the R3 was spotted driving in Laguna Beach after the launch event. Considering how polished the prototypes were, people wonder what keeps Rivian from bringing them sooner.
However, beyond the new impressive lineup, Rivian also introduced new products that deserved a "one more thing" moment of their own. I'm talking about the accessory ecosystem developed specifically for the new EVs. Some of them are designed to make use of the Accessory Port, while others tap into Rivian's adventurous DNA, expanding the appeal of Rivian EVs. One of the most in-your-face accessories is the Treehouse tent, which can turn any Rivian into a camper. That's right because the tent is rumored to be offered for the existing vehicles, R1S and R1T.
The Treehouse tent has some killer features that make it much more exciting than the white-labeled Yakima tent designed for the R1S. The Treehouse looks like many similar tents when stowed away, but it offers glamping features when deployed, justifying its name. For once, it's a powered tent, which means you have ventilation, heating, and lighting. You can even set the desired ambiance from the R2/R3 infotainment screen, with several predefined settings offered in the menu.
The Treehouse tent also has a heated mattress, which can be controlled from the same infotainment menu page. This means that the tent is integrated into the vehicle's communications bus. However cool these features are, there's one that is even more exciting: the Treehouse comes with its own movie projector. This runs on power provided by the vehicle and projects the image on a roll-down screen placed on the side window.
This is cool, but everybody wants to know how much the Treehouse might cost. Rivian accessories are rather pricey, with the R1 rooftop tent listed at $2,800 in the Gear Shop. Given the unique features of the Treehouse tent, it could easily be two times more expensive. That's over 10% of the R2 price and even more for the R3, making it a nice party trick but not a sensible choice for most people.
Rivian had an event at its HQ and showed off a neat projector that works with the Treehouse Camp. Check it out on top of the new @Rivian R3X! #RivianR2 #RivianR3 pic.twitter.com/vAcwa1o6n1— RivianTrackr (@RivianTrackr) March 9, 2024