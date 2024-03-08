Rivian Puts a Tent and a Kitchen on the New Rivian R2 and Calls It a Camper

Rivian has just unveiled the R1S's little brother with three powertrains, up to 300 miles of range, and a price that will make competitors jealous. But the model isn't just a grocery getter and highway cruiser; it can also play the part of a camper.
To support the camping part, Rivian came up with several features that would make occupants comfortable away from the urban jungle.
The all-new Rivian R2 will hit the market in the first half of 2026 for the US customers, while those in Europe will have to wait until 2027. The good news is that it starts at $45,000. If the model qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit, we're looking at an SUV starting at a very interesting $37,000 MSRP in the United States.
When it arrives, it will be packed with features that turn it into a genuine camper. The vehicle can be fitted with a Travel Kitchen, mounted at the rear. It includes a water tank, a cooler, an induction cooktop, and a cookware set, turning the vehicle into a mobile cooking station.
Hanging lights will make cooking in the dark easier. There will also be storage space for everything someone who prepares a meal at night.
A detachable cargo box with handles and wheels can be moved around wherever necessary while keeping the clutter out of the cabin and then wheeled back into its place. It is like an extra trunk that adds to the storage space that the frunk and the dual glove box offer.
The roof of the Rivian can be fitted with either a cargo box or a Treehouse. It is not an actual treehouse but a rooftop tent with a rectangular shape and "windows," so those inside can still enjoy the view.
An aluminum ladder provides access to the Treehouse, and the list of accessories also includes a flashlight, which is stored in the driver's door, where Rolls-Royce stores the umbrella. It's not like a flashlight would be useless when you spend the night in the middle of nowhere.
Furthermore, the rear seats, as well as the front seats, fold down to provide a completely flat surface in case you want to throw in a mattress for a comfortable night out in the wild in case the tent won't do.
The R2 is truly an adventurer's car. The automaker also offers a bike mount that can be linked at the rear of the vehicle to store two bikes. We have yet to see how it works, but Rivian claims that installation does not involve any tool.
The automaker attempted to offer a Camp Kitchen with the R1T and R1S SUV. However, the set was offered for $6,750 more and turned out to be a complete failure, so Rivian decided to shelve it.
The all-new Rivian R2 will hit the market in the first half of 2026 for the US customers, while those in Europe will have to wait until 2027. The good news is that it starts at $45,000. If the model qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit, we're looking at an SUV starting at a very interesting $37,000 MSRP in the United States.
When it arrives, it will be packed with features that turn it into a genuine camper. The vehicle can be fitted with a Travel Kitchen, mounted at the rear. It includes a water tank, a cooler, an induction cooktop, and a cookware set, turning the vehicle into a mobile cooking station.
Hanging lights will make cooking in the dark easier. There will also be storage space for everything someone who prepares a meal at night.
A detachable cargo box with handles and wheels can be moved around wherever necessary while keeping the clutter out of the cabin and then wheeled back into its place. It is like an extra trunk that adds to the storage space that the frunk and the dual glove box offer.
The roof of the Rivian can be fitted with either a cargo box or a Treehouse. It is not an actual treehouse but a rooftop tent with a rectangular shape and "windows," so those inside can still enjoy the view.
An aluminum ladder provides access to the Treehouse, and the list of accessories also includes a flashlight, which is stored in the driver's door, where Rolls-Royce stores the umbrella. It's not like a flashlight would be useless when you spend the night in the middle of nowhere.
Furthermore, the rear seats, as well as the front seats, fold down to provide a completely flat surface in case you want to throw in a mattress for a comfortable night out in the wild in case the tent won't do.
The R2 is truly an adventurer's car. The automaker also offers a bike mount that can be linked at the rear of the vehicle to store two bikes. We have yet to see how it works, but Rivian claims that installation does not involve any tool.
The automaker attempted to offer a Camp Kitchen with the R1T and R1S SUV. However, the set was offered for $6,750 more and turned out to be a complete failure, so Rivian decided to shelve it.