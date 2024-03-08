Rivian R2 Versus Tesla Model Y: Which One Is the Best Electric SUV?

Rivian fans cheered as their favorite EV maker announced the upcoming R2 compact SUV. Unlike the R1S and R1T, the R2 will face fierce competition when it will arrive. The Tesla Model Y is currently the best-selling electric SUV and, thus, Rivian R2's most important competitor. Here's how the two rivals compare in key areas and which has more appeal.
While emotions often drive the car market, this is even more true for electric vehicles. With combustion cars, people may choose one model over another by considering the brand, the price, or the fuel economy. Electric vehicles are not at all like that, with one brand overwhelmingly winning buyers' hearts, no matter how good or bad its cars are. As one analyst put it a while back, people don't want an electric vehicle; they want a Tesla, and that's it.
You may call it loyalty to the brand, but it's more like a cult, actually. Think of Apple, which changes little or nothing in its phones, and despite being inferior feature-wise or even spec-wise, it's still the dominant phone brand in the US. Tesla, too, likes to make small changes, and nobody really cares if its cars fall apart or other brands have better models. They are still the number one option when shopping for an EV.
Sure, Tesla, just like Apple, has some killer points that make people overlook drawbacks and limitations. Considering the Supercharger network, for once, you see how choosing a Tesla over another brand is a no-brainer. This might be less of an incentive in the future, as most carmakers adopt the NACS plug and gain access to Tesla's charging network. Tesla has other advantages over legacy carmakers, too, considering that it started from a clean sheet instead of tweaking the old combustion cars to run on batteries.
The R2 is Rivian's first product that will not be spared the competition, which means it will have to be amazing to steal customers from Tesla. There were no off-road-oriented EVs when the R1T and R1S launched, and certainly no electric pickup trucks. This offered Rivian an important advantage. The R2, which will arrive in a crowded segment two years from now, will not have this advantage. There are dozens of electric SUVs fighting for a piece of the market, but the Tesla Model Y is the top dog to beat. Here's how the Rivian R2 compares to the Tesla Model Y.
Rivian also offers a dual-function tailgate, allowing you to transport long objects by lowering the rear window instead of lifting the tailgate. The R2 has two glove boxes and more storage space in the door pockets by relocating the speakers. A unique accessory port at the rear allows the installation of a bike mount and other accessories without any tools. Add a flashlight and a power bank integrated into the front doors, and you'll see why the Rivian R2 is better than the Tesla Model Y.
However, keep in mind that a refreshed Tesla Model Y is in the block starts, and the Performance variant will offer more power than the current generation. If Tesla follows the same recipe as the Model 3 Highland, the Juniper refresh will bring over 600 horsepower and a 0-60 time that could match the Rivian R2 without adding a third motor. There are at least two years left until the Rivian R2 comes to market, and a lot can change by then.
Rivian promised the R2 SUVs would qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, although the conditions would be much stricter in 2026 than they are today. This would drop the R2 price to $37,500, but the Tesla Model Y would also benefit. And given Tesla's history of price cuts, it might play even more aggressively when the R2 arrives. The Model Y has another important advantage: you can buy it today, and you don't have to wait two more years. In this regard, the Tesla wins hands down.
Rivian is following in Tesla's footstepsWhen it comes to Tesla versus Rivian, things look more nuanced. Rivian followed a similar recipe as Tesla, putting software front and center and designing its vehicles to be computers on wheels. This is why Tesla fans are more open to considering a Rivian over other brands. This alone could offer the EV startup enough customers to become profitable in the near future. With the launch of the R2 compact SUV, Rivian has become a lot more competitive.
Size and spaceAlthough Rivian refers to the R2 as a mid-size SUV, the Rivian R2 is actually smaller than the Tesla Model Y, which is a compact SUV. The R2 measures 185.6 inches (4,715 mm) long, 75 inches (2,935 mm) wide, and 66.9 inches (1,700 mm) tall, riding on a 115.6-inch (2,935 mm) wheelbase. The Model Y is slightly longer (187 inches/4,750 mm) and wider (77.3 inches/1,963 mm) but not as tall as the R2, at 64 inches ( 1,626 mm). The wheelbase is also shorter, at 113.8 inches (2,891 mm). This points to the R2 having a more spacious cabin than the Tesla.
However, the R2 shines in the off-road department. The clearest indicator is the 9.8-inch (249 mm) ground clearance, enough to surpass most obstacles coming your way on a trail. The Model Y doesn't have off-road ambitions, so it rides much lower, with a 6.2-inch (157 mm) ground clearance. This makes choosing between the two a lot easier, based on your plans with the car. If you're into off-road adventures, there's no way you'd want a Tesla Model Y.
Practical featuresRivian has made itself a name as a manufacturer of adventure vehicles, and the R2 continues on this path. The Rivian SUV is packed with practical features you wouldn't find on a Tesla. For instance, the R2 doesn't waste cabin space with a cramped third row. Instead, it made all the seats fold perfectly flat, a unique feature in the segment. This allows you to create a huge flat space to place a mattress and camp inside your vehicle. While the Tesla Model Y can also be used like that, it's nowhere near as roomy as the Rivian R2.
Rivian also offers a dual-function tailgate, allowing you to transport long objects by lowering the rear window instead of lifting the tailgate. The R2 has two glove boxes and more storage space in the door pockets by relocating the speakers. A unique accessory port at the rear allows the installation of a bike mount and other accessories without any tools. Add a flashlight and a power bank integrated into the front doors, and you'll see why the Rivian R2 is better than the Tesla Model Y.
Battery, charging, and rangeRivian is taking another page of Tesla's book by adopting megacastings, larger battery cells, and a structural battery pack. Unlike Tesla, Rivian uses 4695 cells, probably sourced from Samsung. In this case, they are the same as BMW's sixth-generation battery cells, which the Germans want to use in the Neue Klasse models.
There's no word of battery capacity, but considering the claimed 300 miles of range and the less efficient design, we should expect something closer to 100 kWh. The Tesla Model Y features an 82-kWh battery for up to 310 miles of range, but it's not as boxy as the Rivian R2 and rides lower to the ground. Both EVs come with an NACS port and will be able to use the Tesla Supercharger network to level the playground.
Power and performanceRivian has been shy about offering performance estimates for the R2, other than the 0-60 time of "under three seconds." This smokes the Tesla Model Y Performance, now listed with 3.5 seconds. The Rivian R2 can beat the Tesla crossover partly because of its tri-motor configuration, which offers a lot more flexibility than the dual-motor setup of the Model Y Performance. The Rivian R2 will also be available in a basic RWD configuration, which should be closer to the Model Y RWD in this regard.
However, keep in mind that a refreshed Tesla Model Y is in the block starts, and the Performance variant will offer more power than the current generation. If Tesla follows the same recipe as the Model 3 Highland, the Juniper refresh will bring over 600 horsepower and a 0-60 time that could match the Rivian R2 without adding a third motor. There are at least two years left until the Rivian R2 comes to market, and a lot can change by then.
Infotainment and safety assistAt least on paper, the Rivian R2 will trump the Tesla Model Y in this regard. The additional digital instrument cluster can display streams from the rear camera, one of the 11 cameras installed in the R2. It also relies on five radars, ultrasonic sensors, and a powerful computer to offer "dramatically enhanced autonomous capabilities." Neither EV offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. However, rumor has it that Rivian might have changed its stance on providing these features.
While Rivian autonomous driving features are only a promise for now, Tesla's Full Self-Driving suite is improving with each iteration. Rivian has always lagged in this regard, and this won't change in two years when the Rivian R2 hits the market. The R2 might offer vastly improved safety assist features compared to the R1S and R1T, but Tesla plays in the major league here.
Price and availabilityAlthough people might think that the Rivian R2 costs only $45,000 for a 300-mile EV capable of doing 0-60 in three seconds, this would sadly not be the case. Instead, the base price will be for the RWD, single-motor variant, which might also feature a smaller battery pack. This might not be enough to make it shine next to the $43,990 Tesla Model Y RWD.
Rivian promised the R2 SUVs would qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, although the conditions would be much stricter in 2026 than they are today. This would drop the R2 price to $37,500, but the Tesla Model Y would also benefit. And given Tesla's history of price cuts, it might play even more aggressively when the R2 arrives. The Model Y has another important advantage: you can buy it today, and you don't have to wait two more years. In this regard, the Tesla wins hands down.