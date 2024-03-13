Texas and Desert-Approved 2024 Lexus GX 550 Feels Virtually Prepared for Anything

Last year, Toyota kept its title as the world's largest automaker, with sales of more than 11.23 million vehicles compared to Volkswagen AG's 9.24 million units. That's a big difference, right?
Then, it will be even more impressive to know that Toyota posted its record deliveries across just four subsidiaries – Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino. Meanwhile, VW AG had the help of Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Cupra, Jetta, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial, and Traton (Navistar, MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus) to achieve its new balance of deliveries.
The Japanese carmaker continues to impress – no less than 10.3 million units were sold between Toyota and Lexus. Of course, the namesake brand took the lion's share out of the equation, but Lexus amazed everyone because its 824,258 units sold last year not only represented a new record but also turned into a mind-bending 132% jump compared to the same period of 2022!
Of course, sustaining this kind of surge into 2024 will be hard, but Lexus won't get berated for lack of trying, either. One of its best assets for sustaining organic growth (in terms of profits, of course) will be the third-generation J250 GX off-road SUV. Alongside models like the base LBX or the family-oriented TX, the fresh Lexus GX 550 will surely become a darling just about everywhere – including across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
In fact, we have seen many unofficial interpretations from various pixel masters, some almost indistinguishable from the real world because the CGI expert only enhanced the appearance with a set or two of aftermarket wheels. Others are gladly taking things to extremes – and they don't mind the coordinates.
For example, we have seen authors trying to shrink the 2024 Lexus GX 550 to a short wheelbase three-door format that reminds us of the original three-door Toyota Land Cruiser. However, if that is not enough for you, there are also more ways to stand out in any crowd – quite literally, not just figuratively.
More precisely, the automotive digital creator behind "Innov8 Design Lab" (aka innov8designlab on social media) has prepared something CGI and outrageous – and not just for Lexus fans. Instead, it seems that lifted SUV enthusiasts and Texas aficionados also have something to see here because we are dealing with a desert-camouflaged Lexus GX 550.
That is not all, of course, as the innocent luxury off-road SUV, which ranges between $64,250 and $81,250 in America via six trims (Premium, Overtrail, Luxury – each with a '+' version, too), was also placed on a mind-bending crimson lifted suspension setup with deep-dish wheels that clearly reference the Lone Star State. So, would you build something like this?
