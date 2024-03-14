Dual-Loft August Tiny Is the Perfect Travel Companion for Summer Adventures

We love tiny homes because they offer their comfier than RVs and are just as well-suited for permanent living. The adorably compact August tiny house brings the best of both worlds; it's easy to move from place to place and still highly comfortable thanks to a smart dual-loft configuration.
With summer just around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere, we're already dreaming about outdoor adventures. What could be better than literally taking your own home with you? Unless you own a lavish superyacht, the best option would be to turn a compact house on wheels into your ideal travel companion. With a home on wheels, it's like being on vacation every day or feeling right at home each time you're on vacation.
August is the tiniest and most compact design offered by the New Zealand-based builder Elite Tiny Homes. It's only seven-meter-long (22.9 feet), 4.2-meter-high (13.7 feet) and 2.5-meter-wide (8.2 feet). You might think that that's only enough to ensure comfortable conditions for one person, but this tiny is mightier than it seems. In addition to a loft master bedroom and a secondary loft that could be turned into a smaller bedroom, it also boasts enough room for a convertible sofa that could provide additional accommodation. And it's not all about accommodation.
The August Tiny reveals some unexpected perks that instantly turn it into a cozy, functional home for two or more dwellers. For instance, it boasts loads of storage space. The main solution for that was to add a loft staircase with integrated, easy-open cabinets of various sizes. The lounge comes with its own storage, and the loft above it could serve as a spacious storage area for bigger items if it's not used as a bedroom. The main bedroom, on the other hand, features modern open-style cupboards that keep it clutter-free.
The August Tiny's kitchen is also part of the wider, open-plan section that includes the lounge. This particular setup is great for creating an indoor/outdoor flow, with the sliding French doors acting as a buffer. A lavish, L-shaped sofa dominates the lounge area, offering the perfect spot to take in the views and relax. Between the sofa and the staircase, a minuscule pop-up table and a bar stool create an adorable bar setup that takes up almost no space at all.
At the opposite end of the house, you'll find August's bathroom behind a barn-style door. It's a compact bathroom, so don't expect anything fancy, but it's equipped with the basics, including a full-size shower and the owner's preferred type of toilet (standard or eco-friendly). Even if the bathroom might feel too small, there's always the outdoor shower to enjoy – one of the trademark amenities of this brand's tiny builds.
Both of these lofts are carpeted for extra comfort and fitted with big windows. One is bigger, and the second one is smaller, but both can comfortably accommodate two to three people together. In order to maximize spaciousness, the access solution for the smaller bedroom comes in the form of a ladder that can be stored away during most of the time.
A stainless steel full-size fridge, an oven, and a range hood are part of the kitchen's standard amenities, together with a built-in dishwasher drawer. In addition to the basic appliances, the bathroom also houses an extraction fan and a hot water system. In terms of durability, August sports waterproof flooring throughout, high-quality insulation, and double-glazed windows that help keep the right temperature in any weather.
If your idea of enjoying the outdoors is traveling in the comfort of your modern, fully-equipped home, then you can't go wrong with a tiny like August. And it's affordable, too – less than $71,000 (NZD 115,000) for a bright and functional dual-loft abode.
Dining is another important issue when it comes to smaller dwellings. Although its name wasn't inspired by the summer season but by the owner's name, this tiny is summery in every way. Like most Kiwi-designed homes on wheels, it uses a compact breakfast bar as the most convenient dining solution. Added as an extension of the kitchen countertop and fitted with a matching bar stool, it's a smart, space-saving hack that makes dining fun. With large windows in front, this kitchen feels like cooking and dining in the open air.
Just because it's compact doesn't mean it's not fancy: August combines high-quality wood with all the equipment needed for year-round comfortable living. On the outside, it sports a beautiful cladding made of twice-oiled Fijian mahogany, with black ribbed steel insertions. Inside, it boasts a premium look thanks to sophisticated details such as the open-work handrails added to both lofts.
The adorable August tiny looks and feels like a summer vacation home, yet it offers all the benefits of a full-time residence. Most of all, it was specifically designed to move from place to place effortlessly. It's certified, fully road-legal (in terms of size and weight), and fitted onto a sturdy double-axle, galvanized trailer with electric brakes.
