1964 Chevrolet Corvette Is an Export Survivor Ordered by an Artillery Captain

The 1964 Corvette continued to sell strong despite presenting several notable changes from its predecessor. Without a doubt, the biggest change was the removal of the split-window design, which turned the 1963 Vette into a collector's dream, but the 1964 release was still an intriguing presence that brought home the bacon.
Chevrolet built 22,229 units, with the convertible still accounting for most orders (13,925 units). The company received several engine tweaks to increase the performance, with the fuel-injected unit now producing 375 horsepower (15 horsepower more than in the 1963 model year).
The Vette in these pictures comes with the 365-horsepower unit (which was also upgraded for the 1964 release), but its main selling point concerns the original destination of the car after it rolled off the assembly lines.
eBay seller lostinballard claims (and they have the documents to prove it) that this Corvette was ordered by Artillery Captain Calvin Sneed in Germany, returning to the United States in 1974. The car has been parked in a heated garage since then, eventually meeting its current owner in 2003.
The first thing you might notice – and I'm sure an eagle-eyed Vette connoisseur checked this already, considering it's a Corvette built for export – is the speedometer. Despite being shipped to Germany, the Corvette comes with an MPH speedometer, whereas a car sent to Europe would have featured kilometers on the instrument cluster. The seller explains that they believe the speedometer was changed back to MPH when the car returned to the States or never featured kilometers "maybe because the owner was a member of the US Military."
Otherwise, the Corvette has many original goodies and documents that turn it into a rare survivor. You also get the original plastic envelope that contained the original owner's guide, manuals, instructions, and other papers for which collectors would pay big bucks.
The car's condition is great, but it's far from a spotless survivor. The Satin Silver paint is no longer 100% original, as several parts, including the front and the rear fenders, have already been resprayed, likely after getting damaged during the car's journey from Germany back to America.
You can imagine that such a fantastic Corvette can't sell cheaply, and the owner knows their car is worth a small fortune. This is why they expect to get around $65,000 for the Vette, but they also enabled the Make Offer button to discuss other offers. The Corvette survivor is located in Seattle, and you should be able to drive it anywhere, though I'm certain no collector would do this, considering the number on the odometer.
The car has only 54,000 miles (86,900 km) on the clock, and the owner says they have the documents to prove it's the original mileage.
