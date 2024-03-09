Original and Unaltered 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Is Back With Mysterious Everything

The 1973 Corvette landed with a price increase, but to everyone's surprise, this didn't impact the yearly sales. The new model year recorded improved sales from the 1972 Corvette, with Chevrolet producing and shipping 30,464 units.
The coupe was the preferred choice for 25,521 buyers, while the convertible accounted for only 4,943 units.
The coupe sold like hotcakes despite carrying a bigger price tag. It could be had for $5,561, while the convertible was cheaper at $5,398.
An original and unaltered 1973 Chevrolet Corvette landed on eBay this week courtesy of seller wjohnson2cn0. The vehicle is looking for a new home, promising what looks to be a nearly flawless package. I still recommend interested buyers order a third-party inspection or see the Corvette in person, as the owner didn't share any specifics on this Vette.
They decided to let the photos speak for themselves, and while the Corvette indeed looks great, the lack of information could make interested buyers walk away. Indeed, an original and unaltered Corvette sounds intriguing. Still, we're not even provided with the essential engine information to tell us what mill is in charge of putting the wheels in motion. We also don't know if the engine has ever been rebuilt, but the good news is that it starts and runs "nicely."
Of all Corvettes produced for this model year, 5,710 units were fitted with the 350 engine rated at 250 horsepower. The base L48 wasn't the most appealing configuration, given its low power, while the LS4 454 big-block unit produced 275 horsepower. The L82 250 hp added $299 over the base price of a Vette.
Everything on this Corvette suggests the car won't need anything to become a daily driver, so you can buy the vehicle and jump behind the wheel today. However, a collector might still want to take care of the smaller things, including the interior, which would require a few touches to return to tip-top shape.
The selling price makes sense for a 1973 Corvette in such a beautiful shape, but the lack of information could be a problem. However, if everything is as advertised, and the Corvette is still original, unrestored, unaltered, and complete, the $18,000 price tag is a fair expectation.
The best way to determine if the car is the right Vette is to have everything inspected, and you can find it in Tacoma, Washington. You won't need a trailer to take it home, as the Vette looks ready to drive anywhere.
The owner has also enabled the Make Offer button, letting you negotiate the selling price if interested in the car. I doubt the Corvette will remain available for long, especially as 14 people are already watching the listing, with the ad scheduled to go offline in 28 days.
