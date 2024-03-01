1968 Chevrolet Corvette Leaves the Barn With Bad News Under the Hood

1968 witnessed the debut of the C3, producing a significant increase in sales for the couple and the convertible Corvettes.
Chevrolet tried to make the Vette as intriguing as possible, and even the pricing was decided to be as competitive as possible. The convertible could be had for at least $4,320, while the coupe had a starting price of $4,663.
The convertible was the preferred version for Corvette buyers in 1968, accounting for over 65% of the yearly output. Over 18,600 convertibles rolled off the assembly lines compared to only 9,936 coupes.
A 1968 Corvette landed on Craigslist earlier this week with a mysterious package, posing as a restoration candidate without answering the most important questions.
Potential buyers must first know that the Corvette is a barn find. Theoretically, it means the car spent a certain amount of time in storage, but the owner didn't share more specifics. The Vette does look like it was pulled from long-term storage, but without more information, it's impossible to tell how long it's been sitting in hiding.
The Corvette sports a 400 V8 under the hood. The engine is paired with a four-speed transmission, but the drivetrain no longer runs. It's unclear if the mill is seized or turns over by hand, so you can ask the owner for more information or order a third-party inspection if you believe the extra costs make sense for a restoration.
The owner says on Craigslist that the Corvette is still complete but needs restoration. We're not getting more specifics, but the floors look rusty. Your best option is to put the Vette on a lift and thoroughly inspect the undersides. The interior is dirty but looks doable, though the best thing is that everything is still in place. It's impossible to tell if the Corvette still wears an all-original package, but you should be able to decipher additional details during the live inspection.
The odometer also indicates an intriguing number, though the owner has ignored this tidbit, too. The car has 55K miles on the clock, and if it's the original mileage, the number makes this Corvette even more intriguing for a restoration candidate.
Everything on this Corvette suggests the car qualifies as a solid restoration candidate, but without the essential details, it's hard to tell how easy the overhaul process can be. You can find the car in Orlando, and considering the non-running engine, you need a trailer to take it home. You'll have to ask the owner if the vehicle rolls freely.
The owner hopes to get $16,500, but I can't tell if it's a legitimate expectation given the lack of information. If the car is still complete and original, with the engine still sports a fixable condition, the price makes the Vette quite a bargain.
