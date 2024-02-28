Say No to the New Corvette in Style With This Great Low-Mileage C7 Stingray

Due to its rear mid-engine construction, the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette looks more like a supercar than ever. However, not everyone favors the new styling over its predecessor's which has aged like fine wine.
We've all seen videos on social media of black examples boasting numerous mods and enjoying a jaw-dropping amount of power, and we immediately thought maybe this is the time to buy a C7 and tune the heck out of its V8.
To make the best of it, we'd recommend getting the ZR1, which topped the family with a whopping 755 horsepower produced by its 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The era's Z06 enjoys 650 horsepower, and the base Stingray had 455 horsepower available via the loud pedal.
This story is not dedicated to the extreme ZR1 or the punchy Z06 but to the C7 Stingray, and the reason is an ad that we came across, which presents a great-looking copy. You're looking at a 2016 Z51 said to "exude a sense of sophistication and timeless beauty," according to the vendor.
It has an Arctic White exterior paint finish, a black rag top, numerous black elements on the outside, black Y-spoke alloys, red brake calipers, and a Jet Black interior with leather upholstery and a decent amount of gear for a sports model made eight years ago.
This V8-powered beauty, which features an eight-speed automatic transmission, is not a bargain, but you already suspected that, didn't you? At the time of writing, the Garage Kept Motors listing revealed an asking price of $56,900.
That is $11,400 less than the MSRP of a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which starts at $68,300 and enjoys up to 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) with the optional performance exhaust or the Z51 Performance Pack. The base C8 brags about doing 0-60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.9 seconds and can reach 194 mph (312 kph).
Mind you, the chances of stumbling upon a base C8 Corvette Stingray in dealer lots are close to zero. Factor in the destination charge and the often greedy fees, and you will have to cough out close to $80k for one, or slightly more. This makes the pictured C7, whose ad you can find here, an even more interesting proposal. So, would you buy this white older 'Vette for the asking sum?
You are probably wondering why it looks so good, and the reason is that its owner has taken great care of it. They haven't driven it that much either, as it had 17,934 miles (28,862 km) on the clock at the time of cataloging. Its clean Carfax history further proves that it deserves a caring future owner, and besides the upgraded intake, it does not feature any mods.
