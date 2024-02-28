All Terrain Warriors Modifies the Living Lights Out of an Isuzu NPS To Get You Overlanding

It's no secret that they do things a bit differently over in Australia. Well, this time around, we dive deeper into the work of All Terrain Warriors and what they can do to an Isuzu NPS, a vehicle often used in the overlanding world.
Folks, Australia has been leading the off-road and off-grid industry for years, so it's really no surprise that this is where we would find one of the best overland vehicle deals around. The crew responsible for what you see in the image gallery is none other than All Terrain Warriors (ATW), a crew that's been building expedition vehicles with the utmost care and attention for years. Heck, their experience goes back to 1980, so you know you're in good hands.
Well, it's this experience that shines through when it comes to the Isuzu before us, and because of it, this crew is able to spit out a 2023 Crew Cab NPS that's ready to hit the road for as little as $107,500 Australian, so what we're really looking at is a tad under $70,000 American (at current exchange rates).
Yet, three packages are offered by the manufacturer, and the most equipped is package C, starting at a tad under $150K Australian, so around $97,500 American. Since this is the proverbial flagship of this lineup, let's pick it out and see where things go.
Our journey into this deal begins with that 2023 NPS I mentioned, with a manual transmission and a 5.2 L turbo diesel engine. If my research into the model is correct, as standard, Isuzu states that this puppy can spit out a peak of 114 kW (153 hp) of power and 419 Nm (309 lb-ft) of torque. While that doesn't sound like a whole lot of power, we need to consider that ATW doesn't mess with the engine, so they feel it's more than enough for what you need. Be sure to note the 140-liter (37 gals) fuel tank conversion.
Where we do see the most attention when it comes to this conversion is the chassis and body. For example, these vehicles often venture far into the wilds of our planet, and to hold up to the stresses of any lack of roads, ATW adds 19.5-inch steel rims and by the looks of things, your choice of tires, either Founder 305s of Roodride 285s; be sure to consider the terrain where you'll be using your NPS most often.
Then there's the suspension. Here, too, ATW has taken extra care and attention to ensure that their name isn't tarnished in any way. Overall, a parabolic suspension upgrade, rated for up to 7.5 tons, is present, with three leaves each. ATW then chooses OzTec to supply two heavy-duty shock absorbers on both the front and rear setup. If I'm not mistaken, I even spotted the presence of some airbags in one of the images displaying the suspension.
Now, as far as ATW takes things, sometimes we still need a little bit of help to get us out of some tight situations, and this conversion crew knows this. So, they drop an Isuzu front winch bar onto the truck followed by a 24 V Carbon Tank winch rated for 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg) and rocking a 7.8 hp motor with an IP68 rating. Yeah, that'll do it. Are you looking to bring along a toy hauler or anything of the sort? ATW thought of that, too, and threw in a tow bar rated for 4,500 kg (9,920 lbs).
The downside to this conversion is that there's no living module attached to the chassis, so you'll have to explore all that on your own. Nonetheless, with what we're given here, and considering that a new NPS from Australia can start around $95K Australian all on its own, I feel we're getting a rather sweet deal. After all, the ATW crew has got to eat, too, and part of the cost of this conversion goes to the fact that you can just sit back and watch it come to life, hands clean and everything.
At the end of the day, no conversion is "perfect," and even this one could use some extra attention here and there, but some, ATW's work included, get really close to giving us all that we need for the roads ahead, assuming we don't try any crazy stuff.
Well, it's this experience that shines through when it comes to the Isuzu before us, and because of it, this crew is able to spit out a 2023 Crew Cab NPS that's ready to hit the road for as little as $107,500 Australian, so what we're really looking at is a tad under $70,000 American (at current exchange rates).
Yet, three packages are offered by the manufacturer, and the most equipped is package C, starting at a tad under $150K Australian, so around $97,500 American. Since this is the proverbial flagship of this lineup, let's pick it out and see where things go.
Our journey into this deal begins with that 2023 NPS I mentioned, with a manual transmission and a 5.2 L turbo diesel engine. If my research into the model is correct, as standard, Isuzu states that this puppy can spit out a peak of 114 kW (153 hp) of power and 419 Nm (309 lb-ft) of torque. While that doesn't sound like a whole lot of power, we need to consider that ATW doesn't mess with the engine, so they feel it's more than enough for what you need. Be sure to note the 140-liter (37 gals) fuel tank conversion.
They do, however, mess with the differential, supplying the NPS with a fully automatic ATB that directs power from an elevated wheel to the one with the most traction and does so in a "progressive" fashion. While differentials aren't my forte, ATW also mentions that these babies "greatly enhance performance," especially through mud, sand, snow, or anywhere there's a possible loss of traction.
Where we do see the most attention when it comes to this conversion is the chassis and body. For example, these vehicles often venture far into the wilds of our planet, and to hold up to the stresses of any lack of roads, ATW adds 19.5-inch steel rims and by the looks of things, your choice of tires, either Founder 305s of Roodride 285s; be sure to consider the terrain where you'll be using your NPS most often.
Then there's the suspension. Here, too, ATW has taken extra care and attention to ensure that their name isn't tarnished in any way. Overall, a parabolic suspension upgrade, rated for up to 7.5 tons, is present, with three leaves each. ATW then chooses OzTec to supply two heavy-duty shock absorbers on both the front and rear setup. If I'm not mistaken, I even spotted the presence of some airbags in one of the images displaying the suspension.
Now, as far as ATW takes things, sometimes we still need a little bit of help to get us out of some tight situations, and this conversion crew knows this. So, they drop an Isuzu front winch bar onto the truck followed by a 24 V Carbon Tank winch rated for 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg) and rocking a 7.8 hp motor with an IP68 rating. Yeah, that'll do it. Are you looking to bring along a toy hauler or anything of the sort? ATW thought of that, too, and threw in a tow bar rated for 4,500 kg (9,920 lbs).
As for the cab itself, the seats inside are from Sheel-Mann, the one and the same that are born of German descent and furnish the highest-grade seats to trucking manufacturers all over the world, including the US. Two Vario Fs are present here, and with 14-way adjustability, you're bound to find that sweet spot. Tie that off with solid roof and cab protection and mounting plates, and we're set. Let's not forget the LED driving lights.
The downside to this conversion is that there's no living module attached to the chassis, so you'll have to explore all that on your own. Nonetheless, with what we're given here, and considering that a new NPS from Australia can start around $95K Australian all on its own, I feel we're getting a rather sweet deal. After all, the ATW crew has got to eat, too, and part of the cost of this conversion goes to the fact that you can just sit back and watch it come to life, hands clean and everything.
At the end of the day, no conversion is "perfect," and even this one could use some extra attention here and there, but some, ATW's work included, get really close to giving us all that we need for the roads ahead, assuming we don't try any crazy stuff.