Only a Fool Would Bet Against This Supercilious 'Vette C7

The C7 generation Chevrolet Corvette may have gone into the skip almost four years ago to make room for its successor, but it remains a dream machine, especially in the hottest flavors made at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky.
Copies boasting more power than real hypercars are certainly not unheard of. We don't know how much the pictured one puts out, but it looks ready for a quarter-mile war. What we know is that it packs a supercharged engine under that long and new hood and that it sports a wide-body kit.
At first glance, the bolt-on fender flares appear to have been the work of Liberty Walk. But it's impossible to tell which tuner designed and installed them, as the social media post embedded below doesn't say anything about it. Contributing to the muscly stance of the car are the add-ons at the front, sides, and rear, like the bumper fins, sharp skirts, spoiler, and diffuser.
The revised suspension is likely adjustable. Otherwise, it would be impossible to go over a pebble. And despite joining the low-rider crowd, this previous-gen Chevrolet Corvette has enough room under the arches for a set of aftermarket wheels with a bigger diameter than the stock ones. Rohana signed the five double-spoke set, and it's called the RFG5.
Doing a little digging online, we found out that the alloys are available in diameters ranging from 18 to 24 inches, with respective widths of 8.5-13 inches. They are made of aerospace-grade forged aluminum and can be ordered as a one-piece, duo-block, or three-piece. Available with different bolt patterns and center locking as an option, they can be finished in numerous shades. On the pictured machine, they have a gold look that suits the matte green body perfectly if you ask us.
The privacy windows all around prevent us from seeing the cockpit, but it probably has a few mods of its own there as well. The car is owned by a petrolhead who has other rides in his possession, or so his social media accounts reveal anyway, and it seems ready to challenge most supercars to a quarter-mile duel.
If anything, we'd love to see a straight-line battle between this old 'Vette and its successor, the C8, which boasts a mid-engine construction. And that's not all, because in the E-Ray configuration, it is also the first electrified Corvette and the first one to feature all-wheel drive. Thus, a drag race with the electrified variant would be a treat to most enthusiasts, or at least with the Z06, aka the track-focused model, assuming that this C7 does indeed have more power. But do you know anything about that? Leave a comment and let us know if you do.
