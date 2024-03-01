Rivian R1T Drags a Ford F-150 Raptor R, but Does the Winner Surprise Anyone?

Folks, today we're witnessing yet another fantastic race between two of the most revered vehicles from their side of the camp. We have one of the best contenders around, the fully electric Rivian R1T that's going up against the Ford F-150 Raptor R, an old-school fighter trained in the ICE arts. Now, let's take a closer look at these pickup warriors and see how they perform on the battlefield.
In the environmentally-friendly corner, we have the "fastest shot" in the electric pickup West, the 2022 Rivian R1T. It has an all-wheel drive system powered by a quad-electric motor setup that produces 835 hp (846 ps) with 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque.
This silent killer of a pickup weighs 7,150 lbs. or 3,243 kilograms, and the price starts at $87,000 for the quad-motor version with an EPA-estimated battery range of 328 miles or 528 kilometers. On paper, it should get from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat.
The Performance dual-motor AWD version is cheaper, at $84,000, and comes with a 352-mile (566-km) estimated battery range. However, for "just" $19,100 more, you can opt for the largest battery available with an estimated range of 410 miles or 659 kilometers.
On the other hand, this configuration is slower, able to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds instead of 3.0 seconds. That's because it "only" has 665 hp (674 km) compared to the quad-motor setup with 835 hp (846 ps).
Lastly, there's the least expensive version, with a dual-motor AWD setup that produces 533 hp (540 ps), reaches 60 in 4.5 seconds, and starts at $79,000, depending on the options you end up choosing.
Let's move over to the forged-from-fire, tire-burning, V8-roaring 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. This black beauty comes armed with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that can produce 700 hp (710 ps) with 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque.
This F-150 Raptor has a 10-speed automatic transmission system, is 4WD, and weighs 6,003 lbs. or 2,722 kilograms. The total MSRP for this baby starts at $81,115.
Now that we're done with the introductions, let's quickly go over the rules because this is no ordinary drag race. It's an "Edmunds Cars" U-drag race, which is a bit different. They still go at it for the 1/4 mile, but they don't just stop afterward. They must make a fast U-turn and floor it back to the starting/finish line.
During the first race, the Rivian R1T blasted the F-150 Raptor out of the water during each stage. They switched the drivers for the second race to keep it all fair. Initially, the Ford had a grand ol' launch, but by the time it was over, the Rivian took home the gold.
The Rivian R1T reached 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while the Ford did it in 4.1 seconds. For the quarter mile, the Rivian got there first in 11.7 seconds at 111.3 mph and the Ford in 12.3 seconds at 110.8 mph. Finally, for the entire length of the U-drag race, the R1T finished in 35.5 seconds at 111.1 mph, with the F-150 in 38 seconds flat at 112.9 mph.
As you might have already predicted, you can't race an 835 hp (846 ps) EV against a 700 hp (710 ps) ICE pickup truck and expect the latter to stand a chance. Well, at least the entertainment value is pretty awesome. It's too bad they didn't give towing a try.
