This Awesome Callaway AeroWagen Is a Custom 2019 Corvette ZR1 That Just Sold for $145,500

Even though the C7 Corvette ZR1 is a terrific car in and of itself, some people really do have a flair for the dramatic, which is how you end up with an unconventional version of what is otherwise a properly extreme supercar.
GM loves taking its time with the ZR1, whenever there’s a new Corvette out. For the C7-generation, the ZR1 made its debut in 2017 as a 2019 model year car, which is quite noteworthy seeing as how the C7 had already been in production since 2013 at that point.
Of course, the carmaker wanted to give the Z06 room to breathe, which was smart on their behalf. Given a choice between a Z06 and a ZR1, few people, if any, would pick the former.
What makes the ZR1 Vette such a great buy? As far as the C7-gen model is concerned, it all starts with its all-new 6.2-liter pushrod LT4 V8 engine, rocking that massive 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger – 52% larger than the one in the Z06. The resulting output is 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque, and then you add the improved cooling, larger intercooler, an additional four radiators, and of course, the aero package.
The rear wing on the ZR1 is bolted directly to the chassis - this was a serious track weapon that also happened to be heavily customizable from the factory. But we’re not here to talk about the stock ZR1; rather this coach-built variant that’s been fitted with the Callaway AeroWagen package. It just sold last week for $145,500, which is basically what it would cost you to buy a used Ferrari FF – the quintessential Shooting Brake-style supercar. Now that’s an interesting dilemma.
Anyway, back to the AeroWagen. It features a carbon fiber hatch assembly with an upper spoiler, halo bar, carbon fiber rear spoiler, and a tempered glass window which even has a defogging function. Additional exterior highlights include the transparent roof panel, xenon headlights, a multi-mode exhaust system with quad exhausts, a set of 19” and 20” wheels with Brembo brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and a KW coilover kit with electronic shock control.
As for that previously mentioned LT5 V8 unit, it happens to be mated to a seven-speed manual transmission, and it works alongside an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber tips.
When this car was brand-new, it retailed for $142,595, which means that whoever bought it last week ended up paying over MSRP.
Of course, the carmaker wanted to give the Z06 room to breathe, which was smart on their behalf. Given a choice between a Z06 and a ZR1, few people, if any, would pick the former.
What makes the ZR1 Vette such a great buy? As far as the C7-gen model is concerned, it all starts with its all-new 6.2-liter pushrod LT4 V8 engine, rocking that massive 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger – 52% larger than the one in the Z06. The resulting output is 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque, and then you add the improved cooling, larger intercooler, an additional four radiators, and of course, the aero package.
The rear wing on the ZR1 is bolted directly to the chassis - this was a serious track weapon that also happened to be heavily customizable from the factory. But we’re not here to talk about the stock ZR1; rather this coach-built variant that’s been fitted with the Callaway AeroWagen package. It just sold last week for $145,500, which is basically what it would cost you to buy a used Ferrari FF – the quintessential Shooting Brake-style supercar. Now that’s an interesting dilemma.
Anyway, back to the AeroWagen. It features a carbon fiber hatch assembly with an upper spoiler, halo bar, carbon fiber rear spoiler, and a tempered glass window which even has a defogging function. Additional exterior highlights include the transparent roof panel, xenon headlights, a multi-mode exhaust system with quad exhausts, a set of 19” and 20” wheels with Brembo brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and a KW coilover kit with electronic shock control.
As for the interior, it comes with heated and ventilated Jet Black Competition Sport leather bucket seats, front curb-view cameras, a backup camera, head-up display, a Bose sound system, keyless entry and start, cruise control, climate control, sat-nav, carbon fiber inserts, and a digital odometer that shows 7,000 miles, which is decent.
As for that previously mentioned LT5 V8 unit, it happens to be mated to a seven-speed manual transmission, and it works alongside an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber tips.
When this car was brand-new, it retailed for $142,595, which means that whoever bought it last week ended up paying over MSRP.