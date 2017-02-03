autoevolution

Callaway AeroWagen Looks Neat In Real-Life Photos

 
Remember what year it was when Callaway boasted that it’d build a shooting brake C7 Corvette? It was 2013, which is a very long time ago when you think about it. And in these four years since Callaway made the announcement, no AeroWagen was caught in the wild, chiefly because it wasn’t ready for production.
But now, at long last, it is ready. “Here’s the AeroWagen!” says Pete Callaway on his Facebook page. Notice the exclamation mark? Pete and Corvette fans alike have waited to see this thing in the flesh, and boy does it look like a million bucks. Except it doesn’t cost $1 million.

Excluding the donor vehicle, the Callaway AeroWagen conversion is priced at $14,990. The conversion is doable for the C7 Corvette in Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06 forms. The Callaway AeroWagen’s official live reveal is slated to happen at the 2017 National Corvette Museum Bash in April, although the order books are already open.

As you can see from the adjacent photo gallery, even the Z06 looks the part with the AeroWagen hatch assembly. Designed as a part-for-part replacement for the bog-standard hatch, the AeroWagen package uses the original hardware and latching mechanisms. The company underlines that no fabrication is required to fit everything into place.

Other than carbon fiber moldings pre-finished with a UV protectant surface coat, the rear window panels are tempered safety glass and retain defogger functionality. Available through authorized Callaway retailers, AeroWagon installation can be performed by retailers or at Callaway’s core business locations in California and Connecticut.

If you want the AeroWagen hatch to match the color of your ’Vette, then prepare to pony up $2,980 on top of the $14,990 mentioned beforehand. The Callaway AeroSpoiler, which is included in the AeroWagen package, is also available as a standalone option for $1,995.

What do you think about the Callaway AeroWagen? From your point of view, does it one-up the C7 Corvette’s sexiness or does it transform America’s favorite sports car into something different?

 

