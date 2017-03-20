autoevolution

Callaway Corvette AeroWagen Drops By Jay Leno’s Garage

 
20 Mar 2017, 9:07 UTC ·
by
Callaway Cars is a name synonymous with high-performance ‘Vettes. Having opened shop in the late ‘70s, the outfit started with things like installing a turbo system into the BMW E21. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Corvette-based AeroWagen takes center stage.
The year was 2016 when the Old Lyme, Connecticut-based company announced that it’s working on a shooting brake version of the C6. Back then, 3D renderings were all that Callaway had to show off. But back in February 2017, the AeroWagen conversion kit made its public outing on a racing track. Now, however, Callaway decided to take the C6-based AeroWagen to Jay Leno’s crib and see what he makes of it.

Leno is a lover of all things with four wheels, especially that sort of car that embodies its creator’s philosophy, not the bean counters’ wishes. An in-house project per se, developed with Callaway’s own resources, the AeroWagen certainly made an impression on Jay Leno. What did not is the kid in the adjacent video, who gives the impression that he’s a walking pamphlet with no real passion for the product he represents.

As Leno points out, “this looks factory.” The high-quality fit and finish of the kit are definitely bang on, and best of all, the hatch assembly can be easily removed if the owner wants to revert to the original C6 Corvette design. Using the same hardware as the factory hatch, the AeroWagen treatment is priced at $14,990. The pricing includes the OEM paint and installation, as well as the AeroSpoiler. The latter is also available as a standalone extra just in case you don’t dig the shooting brake theme.

Under the hood, the show car hides a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8. It is the belly of the Z06, albeit Callaway ramped things up to 757 ponies and 777 pound-feet through their SC757 performance upgrade.

In this configuration, the Corvette Z06 needs only 2.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, whereas the 1/4-mile is doable in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph. Including the visual bits and bobs included in the package, the SC757 goes for $16,995.

