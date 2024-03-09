The Crew Motorfest Is Finally Getting Much-Needed Quality-of-Life Improvements

Earlier this week, we got an in-game offer on a hugely enticing bundle that contains the 2007 Lamborghini Reventon, the 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993), and the 1996 Mercedes-AMG C 63. However, the folks at Ivory Tower, Motorfest's developer, thought to improve the game's overall quality with a few tweaks here and there. While some may go unnoticed, it's important to know at least what these changes are.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft