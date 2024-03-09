The Crew Motorfest Is Finally Getting Much-Needed Quality-of-Life Improvements

Earlier this week, we got an in-game offer on a hugely enticing bundle that contains the 2007 Lamborghini Reventon, the 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993), and the 1996 Mercedes-AMG C 63. However, the folks at Ivory Tower, Motorfest's developer, thought to improve the game's overall quality with a few tweaks here and there. While some may go unnoticed, it's important to know at least what these changes are.
One of the most requested features is Multiscrapping, where you can dispose of multiple performance parts of the same rarity in bulk. For better or worse, this won't be the final version of the gameplay mechanic. Ivory Tower will keep improving on it based on player feedback.
Sorting your fleet has never been so easy with the new "garage sort" feature. It's not perfect yet, but new sorting filters are coming that improve on the old method of searching. This, too, will undergo changes based on what the players say.
Here's an odd one: steering filter improvement. It's supposed to give players more control over their... well, gaming controllers. Apparently, this has been a much-requested option. The main feature is "Direct Mode" under Options - Main controls. You can also tune the linearity, dead zone, highest, sensitivity, and dynamic max lock from there.
More map filters are arriving. This doesn't mean the color or art of the map will change, but the activities linked to specific Main Stage tracks will be displayed in layers, so you can pick and choose to suit your experience better.
All these changes and updates are coming March 13. More quality-of-life improvements are on their way, but we don't know any official details at this time. The Crew Motorfest official Discord server (70k followers) allows players to join and leave feedback.
The Crew Motorfest has done everything right so far, although we don't know official player numbers. It's not on Steam, only on Ubisoft Connect (PC) and consoles, so we can't extract all-encompassing data.
Right before the end of last year, Ubisoft released some figures, but no player count was mentioned, which raised many eyebrows at the time. As of December 30, 2023, players imported 63 million cars from The Crew 2, drove 4.35 billion miles or 7 billion kilometers, and spent 354 million hours playing.
The Crew Motorfest has seen many trial periods on PC, so if we ever get a headcount, unless otherwise specified, you can bet your hourly wage that the people from the trial will also be included.
While all this missing player data might seem odd at the surface, as an avid Motorfest fan, Ubisoft is not doing anything wrong with the game. It's fun, fast, exciting, and looks absolutely gorgeous on a 4K screen with every setting turned up to 11. We'll just have to wait for future official announcements.
