Free Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Three More Cars to the Game

Since my nephew discovered my PS5 and PS VR2 setup, he has been eager to get more seat time in Gran Turismo 7. Kids these days are mostly playing silly games on their mobile phones, so GT7 must feel immense to him. And I admit it has grown on me, too.
I have been an Assetto Corsa enthusiast for many years. But playing on my tiny laptop screen has not done the game any favors. Using Sony's PS VR2 for Gran Turismo 7 provides the next level of immersion. And I can only complain about not having the proper racing rig/seat setup for the whole thing. But as I've shown you in a previous story, Recaro has a solution.
I've recently tried an experiment at Tsukuba with four hot hatches, and I will continue the series shortly. Gran Turismo 7 already advertises over 400 cars to choose from when playing. That's less than we've seen with previous series titles. But thankfully, constant updates will continue to increase the number. Update 1.42 added three vehicles, including the Suzuki Jimny XC '18.
But it was nowhere near as exciting as update 1.40, which included the Lexus LFA '10, the NISMO 400R '95, and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) '22, to name just a few. Gran Turismo 7 is now offering a new package for players, containing an extra three cars to play with. As you would expect, most of the Mitsubishi cars already in the game are Lancer Evolution models.
Generation III through VI are all the buzz, but younger enthusiasts will likely keep an eye on the modern iterations of Japan's AWD icon. With the new update, you can drive the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR '06, which offers 277 horsepower in stock form. I don't know about you, but I'd also love to see the rare Wagon Evo in the game.
I have mixed feelings about the next car: the Audi TTS Coupe '09. I guess it's a great feature for someone who owns one of these and wants to get more virtual practice. But other than that, I don't think I'd spend too much time checking it out. The final vehicle with the new update is the Renault R4 GTL '85. I've never even seen one up front, and it may be exciting to see what a 40-year-old French hatchback can do.
The timing is rather interesting, seeing that the manufacturer has just announced the new electric Renault 5. It may be next in line with any luck to join the Gran Turismo roster this year. But wait, there's more. With three more cars, you also get three more events: one at Tsukuba, one at Suzuka, and one at Laguna Seca. A host of five Japanese cars can now receive engine swaps, and some minor details have been improved as well. Now I'm off to see how fast the Evo is around Tsukuba in stock form. Can we please have Tarzan Yamada's CyberEvo next?
