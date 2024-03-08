The Crew Motorfest Is Not Kidding Around This Week With Offers on Incredible Rides

Last week, the nice folks over at Ivory Tower, the team behind The Crew series, thought to grace our garages with some superb F1 rides like the Red Bull RB13 and RB14, both equipped with a 1.6-liter 6-cylinder engine that can develop 900 hp. Two weeks beforehand, we got the stunning Porsche 911 Carrera RSR, the legendary 1968 Chevrolet Corvette C3, and the mighty Bugatti Bolide with blue smoke effects and all.
This week, Hoonigan is the word on every racer's lips. The first item on our list is the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR HOONIGAN Edition, which you can earn by competing and winning in the Hoonigan series.
In its heyday (1999-2000), the EVO VI came with a 2.0-liter 16V turbocharged engine that produced 276 hp or 280 ps with 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. It had a respectable 0-62 mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph or 241 kph.
While we don't have an accurate reading on the Hooning edition from the game, it has 75 more Performance Points than the stock VI GSR. So we can extrapolate somewhere around 300 hp, maybe even a bit over that.
Next, the Main Stage bundle is packed with more fun rides than any typical human could handle. First, there's the 2007 Lamborghini Reventon, followed by the legendary 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993), and it ends with the 1996 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car (993).
The Reventon was inspired by the F-22 fighter jet and came with a 6.5-liter V12 engine that could produce 641 hp (650 ps) with 487 lb-ft or 660 Nm of torque. This AWD baby could hit 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 211.3 mph or 340 kph.
Moving on to the gorgeous Porsche 911 GT (993). This absolute work of art on wheels can deliver 430 horsepower and hit 62 mph or 100 kph in 4.4 seconds. Its top speed isn't something to scoff at either, maxing out at 183 mph or 295 kph.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car is a beast that looks too serious for its own good. The body kit is stunning, but what's under it is even more impressive. This baby can produce a whopping 480 hp or 486 ps and has a top speed of 186 mph or 300 kph. Driving this in The Crew Motorfest should feel like a dream.
The trio bundle doesn't come cheap at 1,931,999 (in-game) Bucks or almost 276k Crew Credits (CC). It's up to you to either grind your way to pay this huge amount or use real-life money to get enough CC.
Lastly, the Custom Bundle costs 45,000 Crew Credits at 30% off and contains the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. Overall, this is a great week for Motorfest.
In its heyday (1999-2000), the EVO VI came with a 2.0-liter 16V turbocharged engine that produced 276 hp or 280 ps with 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. It had a respectable 0-62 mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph or 241 kph.
While we don't have an accurate reading on the Hooning edition from the game, it has 75 more Performance Points than the stock VI GSR. So we can extrapolate somewhere around 300 hp, maybe even a bit over that.
Next, the Main Stage bundle is packed with more fun rides than any typical human could handle. First, there's the 2007 Lamborghini Reventon, followed by the legendary 1996 Porsche 911 GT (993), and it ends with the 1996 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car (993).
The Reventon was inspired by the F-22 fighter jet and came with a 6.5-liter V12 engine that could produce 641 hp (650 ps) with 487 lb-ft or 660 Nm of torque. This AWD baby could hit 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 211.3 mph or 340 kph.
Moving on to the gorgeous Porsche 911 GT (993). This absolute work of art on wheels can deliver 430 horsepower and hit 62 mph or 100 kph in 4.4 seconds. Its top speed isn't something to scoff at either, maxing out at 183 mph or 295 kph.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car is a beast that looks too serious for its own good. The body kit is stunning, but what's under it is even more impressive. This baby can produce a whopping 480 hp or 486 ps and has a top speed of 186 mph or 300 kph. Driving this in The Crew Motorfest should feel like a dream.
The trio bundle doesn't come cheap at 1,931,999 (in-game) Bucks or almost 276k Crew Credits (CC). It's up to you to either grind your way to pay this huge amount or use real-life money to get enough CC.
Lastly, the Custom Bundle costs 45,000 Crew Credits at 30% off and contains the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. Overall, this is a great week for Motorfest.