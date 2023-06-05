This Red '73 Begs Mercy for Its Original 454 Big-Block, Deserves a $16K Chance at Life

“There’s no replacement for displacement” is the catchphrase used as a forced-induction-curse-fending mantra by segregationist gearheads convinced the Earth is a four-barrel-carbureted V8. Agreed, their creed might hold water under certain circumstances. But does anyone remember the saddening 70s and boring 80s? Detroit sure does, and that memory is about as enthusiastic as a wake for an annoying aunt’s cat.

