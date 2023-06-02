1969 Cadillac Sedan DeVille Is an Ugly Fossil With Some Skeletons in Its Closet

Finding a derelict Cadillac from the late sixties sitting in a junkyard waiting for the crusher and asking for mercy is more common than classics fans would like, but it’s entirely GMs fault. In 1969, the production of the most luxurious brand of the biggest carmaker in the world went beyond 200,000 units. Almost three-quarters of the production effort rested on the shoulders of one model: the DeVille.

15 photos Photo: YouTube/@Classic Ride Society