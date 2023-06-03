They Forgot About This 1969 Corvette in 1976, and Now Somebody Else Must Save It

1969 was a fantastic year for Chevrolet Corvette, as the GM brand witnessed a sudden increase in sales from the previous model.
The carmaker sold no more, no less than 38,700 units, up around 10,000 units from 1978. It was the best year in terms of sales for Corvette, and more surprisingly, it remained the threshold that this nameplate couldn’t reach again until 1976.
Out of the approximately 38,700 units produced this year, over 22,000 cars rolled off the assembly lines with a coupe body style. The rest of them used a convertible look.
The most popular engine choice was the L46, which developed 350 horsepower, while the L36 (which came in the form of a 427 rated at 390 horsepower) ended up installed on a little over 10,500 Vettes.
The same engine is installed on this oddly-looking 1969 Corvette, though its current condition is currently unknown. I came across this Vette on eBay, where seller airlineto94 explains they also discovered the car in a building (possibly included in an estate sale).
As it turns out, the car has been sitting for decades, as the previous owner parked the Corvette in the building in 1976. It hasn’t moved since then, so don't expect any good news on the engine front.
Unfortunately, we're not getting too many details about the car, so it's difficult to guess what's there and what's missing. On the other hand, the seller assumes the previous owner wanted to build a custom Corvette but failed to complete the project, and this kind of explains why it's currently boasting this unusual look.
While someone forgetting about a brilliant Corvette in a building is rather unusual (and to some extent impossible to imagine for petrolheads), the car is now seeking another chance as long as an Internet hero is ready to give it a second chance. Obviously, I wouldn’t necessarily expect the Corvette to find a new owner overnight, especially because it's unclear what it has to offer right now, but an in-person inspection could help determine if the car is worth a full restoration.
The seller explains the car looks like an automatic Vette, but on the other hand, it also has a clutch, so most likely, the previous owner was in the middle of a conversion when they abandoned the project.
Unsurprisingly, the Corvette won't be selling at a hefty price tag given its unusual condition, so the auction starts at $1,000. Nobody has entered the race to buy the car so far, but worth knowing is that a reserve is also in place. No information has been provided on the reserve value. The vehicle is parked in Riverdale, Illinois, if anyone wants to see it in person.
