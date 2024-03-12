Mice Have No Mercy, Chew Original 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Parked for Decades

From a production perspective, the 1986 model year wasn't the best for the Corvette. It was the second year in a row when sales went down, with Chevrolet building only 35,109 units. The coupe was the model most buyers wanted, securing 27,794 orders.
The convertible made its way to 7,315 Corvette customers.
The Corvette was available with the L98 engine – a 5.7-liter (350 ci) unit with 230 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. The Tuned-Port Fuel Injection (TPI) engine could be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission, delivering a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
The same engine is still in this 1986 Corvette, though you won't be able to determine if it still starts and runs until you fix all the damage produced by the mouse invasion.
The car was parked approximately 20 years ago, and eBay seller teamaloha90211 says the coupe is no longer running because mice chewed the electrical system. The TPI unit is paired with an automatic gearbox on this Corvette.
It still exhibits a solid shape, but the interior (and the seats, in particular) looks concerning. It's unclear if mice reached the cabin to do their thing, but if you want to save this Corvette, you'll spend most of your time repairing the interior. I. can't tell if the seats can be redone, but you should inspect the car in person or order a third-party inspection to get more information about everything on this Vette.
The owner also agrees to sell the engine and the transmission separately, but that would be a shame, as it'd basically represent the end of this original coupe. Still completely original, the Vette has a chance to survive with its original magic, becoming a rare opportunity to own a 1986 model year that still comes in the configuration Chevrolet built in the factory.
The Vette is currently at its third owner but still flexes an intriguing number on the odometer – which makes sense, considering it's been sitting for two decades. The car has 69K miles on the clock, and while it's not necessarily a low mileage, it's a sign it spent many years in storage.
The bidding is underway, with the owner willing to sell the car without a reserve. The auction started at $1, but the price increased fast, especially as the car caught the attention of Corvette fans on eBay. However, the top offer is currently at $338, and given that the digital fight will end in approximately two days, the chances are that this Corvette will sell for iPhone money.
You can find the coupe in McKinleyville, California if you're interested in an in-person inspection, and you'll need a trailer to take it home, considering the non-working engine.
