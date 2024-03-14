New Chevy Corvette Special Edition Models Are Forbidden Fruits in America

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette family has grown to include two new special editions. These are called the CERV I and the Heritage, and neither is available in North America.
Limited to Japan solely, the new special edition versions of the latest-gen Chevy Corvette pay homage to past models. For instance, the CERV I honors the 1959 Chevrolet Experimental Research Vehicle (CERV), a mid-engined machine made by the 'Vette's father, Zora Arkus-Duntov, and the Heritage is an homage to the C1.
The new Corvette CERV I features a Silver Flare Metallic paint finish, another nod to the abovementioned concept. Blue racing stripes decorate the body, and we can also see that it has Edge Yellow brake calipers behind the five-spoke alloys. For the interior of this special model, the bowtie brand chose black, which is the dominating hue.
Moving to the Heritage Edition, this version of the mid-engined sports car has a dark gray finish called the Seawolf, Edge Yellow brake calipers, and 20-inch five double-spoke wheels. Since it is a modern ode to the original C1, this one has an Adrenaline Red interior, with the lively shade being found on the door cards, dashboard, seats, floors, pillars, steering wheel in the form of a 12 o'clock marker, and so on.
Production is capped at 40 copies in total, split equally between the two special editions. However, convertibles will be rarer than coupes, as only ten will see the light of day in total, five for the CERV I and another five for the Heritage. Local pricing is set at 15,100,000 yen (equal to $102,235) for the CERV I Coupe (2LT) and 18,900,000 yen ($127,960) for the CERV I Convertible. The Heritage Coupe (3LT) and Convertible kick off at 17,400,000 and 18,900,000 yen ($117,805-$127,960), respectively.
Chevrolet's local dealers are already accepting orders for the new special edition versions of the C8 Corvette, with the order books opening on March 12, 2024. Deliveries are scheduled to kick off in mid-May.
In the United States, the Corvette Stingray has an MSRP of $68,300, though it's almost impossible to come across a base example in dealer lots. The electrified E-Ray, with its all-wheel drive powertrain (a premiere for the 'Vette), starts at $104,900, and the Z06 can be ordered from $112,700. Chevy is putting the final touches on the new ZR1 as we speak.
There are no mechanical upgrades whatsoever, as both special edition vehicles use the standard V8 motor. It is the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated mill powering the Stingray, which pumps out 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) when combined with the Z51 Performance Package or the optional performance exhaust system. The stock Stingray taps out at 194 mph (312 kph) and takes 2.9s to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
