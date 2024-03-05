Modern Three-Bedroom Tiny Proves That Beauty Is in the Details

Casarella Tiny is a brand that doesn't just merge two worlds (traditional housing and modern tiny living) but also unites two worlds, as it lives with one foot in Argentina and the other in the US. A sneak peek into its largest, most expensive model shows us what makes the Casarella homes on wheels special.
An experienced, reputable builder and a solid foundation are key elements for any tiny house that's expected to be more than just an affordable and temporary housing alternative. Tiny homes have the potential to become forever homes and even to be passed down to the next generation as long as they're based on the highest-quality craftsmanship and are certified.
Next, versatility and customization also play a crucial role in future satisfaction. An owner who had the opportunity to choose the amenities that best suited his needs and to leave his personal mark on the interior design will likely be happier in the long run than someone who got stuck with a standard dwelling. A versatile layout means openness toward the future and all the changes it could bring.
The Casarella tiny homes are meant to meet these criteria and more. The 28-foot (8.5 meters) tiny with a three-bedroom layout is the biggest and most expensive model in the brand's extensive range. This tiny is all about generous accommodation thanks to a classic dual-loft structure paired with a spacious ground floor that includes a separate third bedroom. Even though it's the most expensive Casarella design, with pricing starting at $75,000, it's still highly affordable compared to other brands.
This model boasts 444 square feet (40.8 square meters) of floor space and a traditional configuration with an open-plan area downstairs, one fully enclosed master bedroom, and two decent-sized lofts that can be used as additional bedrooms or for other purposes. The interior design isn't a fixed formula because so many things depend on the owner's customizations.
For instance, the loft access option can drastically change the final result. Simple ladders are the standard option, and are great for saving space, yet they're not the best solution comfort-wise. Customers can opt for custom-made staircases with hidden storage, and even in this case, there are several possibilities in the form of various shelves, drawers, and cabinets.
An important aspect of all Casarella tiny homes is that they come fully equipped and ready to ensure daily comfort. Bathrooms come with a standard toilet, a full-size shower cabin, a washing machine, and an elegant vanity. Kitchens typically feature a full-size fridge, a cooktop, and lots of storage cabinets.
The house itself is built to pass the test of time and withstand the harshest conditions. First of all, it's based on a steel frame, which is the Argentinian company's original area of expertise. Steel has no moisture, which means the risk of mold, termites, and fire is eliminated from the start. It was also built to ensure better thermal insulation, which equals lower costs related to electricity and gas, and to withstand hurricanes (it's designed to face winds of up to 170 miles per hour, and it comes with a hurricane kit).
This three-bedroom version is at one end of the spectrum, with the brand also offering an ultra-compact version that costs as little as $45,000. Plus, there are many other alternatives in between, with one, two, or three bedrooms and either a single-level or a loft configuration. What they all have in common is careful attention to detail when it comes to high-quality appliances, beautiful woodwork, and a functional design that checks all the boxes.
Downsizing and family life seem incompatible in essence, yet people can make it work if they have the right tools, including a well-designed, high-quality tiny home. This three-bedroom Casarella tiny holds enough space for comfortable family living. It's also a versatile choice for couples who need an extra home office, an indoor workshop, or simply more space for their stuff.
This particular feature will also influence the type of kitchen design and features. The galley-style kitchen and the breakfast bar can be placed on each side of the main entry or one next to the other as a single block. Either way, this type of simple breakfast bar made of wood is a great alternative to traditional dining setups. It barely takes any space at all while also acting as a practical extension of the kitchen.
It takes just 45 days to have one of these homes built from scratch and delivered to you from the company's facility in Florida. Owners get to pick their favorite materials and colors after deciding the best options for the layout. In the end, the Casarella tiny looks like the miniature version of a cozy, elegant, and fully-equipped traditional house that's versatile enough to become a full-time residence or a charming vacation rental.
