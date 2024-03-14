autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Announced Next Models To Enter Production at Giga Berlin

Published: • By:
Tesla is still expected to start volume production of the Semi in Nevada, but Elon Musk is already considering new production facilities. During a recent visit to Giga Berlin, Musk told employees that Tesla might also produce the Semi in the German gigafactory. He made a similar prediction about the next-generation compact EV that Tesla is working on.
Tesla Semi 10 photos
Photo: @HinrichsZane via X
Tesla SemiTesla restarted Semi productionTesla restarted Semi productionPepsiCo shows off Tesla Semi prowess at Modesto Frito-Lay plantPepsiCo shows off Tesla Semi prowess at Modesto Frito-Lay plantPepsiCo shows off Tesla Semi prowess at Modesto Frito-Lay plantTesla builds a Semi production facility in NevadaTesla builds a Semi production facility in NevadaTesla builds a Semi production facility in Nevada
Following a recent attack on the factory by an extremist group, Elon Musk went to Giga Berlin to show his support as the electricity supply was restored. During his speech in front of the Giga Berlin staff, Musk admitted that "it makes sense to produce the Semi truck in Europe at Giga Berlin." While this sounds more like a vague promise than a commitment, you can't argue that Musk is right about Semi's European production plans.

Musk made a similar statement about the Gen-3 EVs Tesla is working on, which will likely become a resounding success in the European market. Europeans don't like big cars, so a smaller model will sell in much larger volumes than the current best-seller, the Model Y. However, Musk was not as firm as when discussing the Semi. He only said the affordable model would "definitely come to Berlin in the long term."

Considering that Germany is the last place in Europe (and probably in the world) where you might want to produce an affordable car, I give more credit to the Tesla Semi entering production at Giga Berlin than the next-gen EV. Giga Berlin may be appropriate for building higher-margin vehicles. However, Germany's high wages and powerful unions would ruin a cost-conscious model where every penny counts. If Tesla wants to produce an affordable electric car in Europe, Eastern Europe or Turkey is the place to go, not Germany.

Tesla Semi is yet to start volume production in the US, and a dedicated production facility in Nevada is still under construction. However, Tesla is making progress with its electric Class-8 truck and has built more than 100 units. However, if Tesla wants to make a statement about its electric truck, it will need to start local production of the Semi (and derivates) outside the US. Considering that regulations don't favor big trucks, Europe might not be an obvious target.

The current 18.75 meters (61.55 feet) length limit has effectively wiped out the market for long-nose trucks. Having the truck's engine use precious cargo space is not productive, so the cab over trucks dominate the market. This would make Tesla Semi an outlier unless the legislation changes. There are already discussions to allow for longer, more aerodynamic cabs without sacrificing cargo volume in the case of electric trucks.

Since Europe is pushing forward with decarbonizing the transport sector, Tesla Semi might prove the perfect vehicle to launch on the Continent. It's unclear whether Tesla would optimize the Semi for European roads. The narrower local roads require the driver's seat closer to the road median to overpass other vehicles safely. Tesla Semi has a center seat, which impedes forward visibility when it drives behind other vehicles.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
Tesla Tesla Semi Giga Berlin Elon Musk
About the author: Cristian Agatie
Cristian Agatie profile photo

After his childhood dream of becoming a "tractor operator" didn't pan out, Cristian turned to journalism, first in print and later moving to online media. His top interests are electric vehicles and new energy solutions.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories