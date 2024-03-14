Elon Musk Announced Next Models To Enter Production at Giga Berlin

Tesla is still expected to start volume production of the Semi in Nevada, but Elon Musk is already considering new production facilities. During a recent visit to Giga Berlin, Musk told employees that Tesla might also produce the Semi in the German gigafactory. He made a similar prediction about the next-generation compact EV that Tesla is working on.
Following a recent attack on the factory by an extremist group, Elon Musk went to Giga Berlin to show his support as the electricity supply was restored. During his speech in front of the Giga Berlin staff, Musk admitted that "it makes sense to produce the Semi truck in Europe at Giga Berlin." While this sounds more like a vague promise than a commitment, you can't argue that Musk is right about Semi's European production plans.
Musk made a similar statement about the Gen-3 EVs Tesla is working on, which will likely become a resounding success in the European market. Europeans don't like big cars, so a smaller model will sell in much larger volumes than the current best-seller, the Model Y. However, Musk was not as firm as when discussing the Semi. He only said the affordable model would "definitely come to Berlin in the long term."
Considering that Germany is the last place in Europe (and probably in the world) where you might want to produce an affordable car, I give more credit to the Tesla Semi entering production at Giga Berlin than the next-gen EV. Giga Berlin may be appropriate for building higher-margin vehicles. However, Germany's high wages and powerful unions would ruin a cost-conscious model where every penny counts. If Tesla wants to produce an affordable electric car in Europe, Eastern Europe or Turkey is the place to go, not Germany.
Tesla Semi is yet to start volume production in the US, and a dedicated production facility in Nevada is still under construction. However, Tesla is making progress with its electric Class-8 truck and has built more than 100 units. However, if Tesla wants to make a statement about its electric truck, it will need to start local production of the Semi (and derivates) outside the US. Considering that regulations don't favor big trucks, Europe might not be an obvious target.
The current 18.75 meters (61.55 feet) length limit has effectively wiped out the market for long-nose trucks. Having the truck's engine use precious cargo space is not productive, so the cab over trucks dominate the market. This would make Tesla Semi an outlier unless the legislation changes. There are already discussions to allow for longer, more aerodynamic cabs without sacrificing cargo volume in the case of electric trucks.
Since Europe is pushing forward with decarbonizing the transport sector, Tesla Semi might prove the perfect vehicle to launch on the Continent. It's unclear whether Tesla would optimize the Semi for European roads. The narrower local roads require the driver's seat closer to the road median to overpass other vehicles safely. Tesla Semi has a center seat, which impedes forward visibility when it drives behind other vehicles.
Musk made a similar statement about the Gen-3 EVs Tesla is working on, which will likely become a resounding success in the European market. Europeans don't like big cars, so a smaller model will sell in much larger volumes than the current best-seller, the Model Y. However, Musk was not as firm as when discussing the Semi. He only said the affordable model would "definitely come to Berlin in the long term."
Considering that Germany is the last place in Europe (and probably in the world) where you might want to produce an affordable car, I give more credit to the Tesla Semi entering production at Giga Berlin than the next-gen EV. Giga Berlin may be appropriate for building higher-margin vehicles. However, Germany's high wages and powerful unions would ruin a cost-conscious model where every penny counts. If Tesla wants to produce an affordable electric car in Europe, Eastern Europe or Turkey is the place to go, not Germany.
Tesla Semi is yet to start volume production in the US, and a dedicated production facility in Nevada is still under construction. However, Tesla is making progress with its electric Class-8 truck and has built more than 100 units. However, if Tesla wants to make a statement about its electric truck, it will need to start local production of the Semi (and derivates) outside the US. Considering that regulations don't favor big trucks, Europe might not be an obvious target.
The current 18.75 meters (61.55 feet) length limit has effectively wiped out the market for long-nose trucks. Having the truck's engine use precious cargo space is not productive, so the cab over trucks dominate the market. This would make Tesla Semi an outlier unless the legislation changes. There are already discussions to allow for longer, more aerodynamic cabs without sacrificing cargo volume in the case of electric trucks.
Since Europe is pushing forward with decarbonizing the transport sector, Tesla Semi might prove the perfect vehicle to launch on the Continent. It's unclear whether Tesla would optimize the Semi for European roads. The narrower local roads require the driver's seat closer to the road median to overpass other vehicles safely. Tesla Semi has a center seat, which impedes forward visibility when it drives behind other vehicles.