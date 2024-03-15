This Is Cyber, a Luxury Custom Samsung Phone to Match Your Cybertruck

Good styling can make or break an outfit, regardless of what that outfit includes or how much it costs. Sometimes, good styling is down to a wise choice of accessories – and the Cyber is all about accessorizing right.
When Elon Musk introduced the cyberpunk-style, apocalypse-ready electric pickup truck Cybertruck in November 2019, no one imagined they'd have to wait four-plus years to get it. Some waiting was to be expected, of course, but the repeated delays and anticipation building up must've made waiting all that harder for reservation holders.
But now that the first units have gone out and owners are getting to enjoy their e-truck, it's time to step up their game.
This is where Caviar comes in. Caviar is a Russia-based customizer of luxury goods, famous worldwide for putting out some of the most outrageous and unexpected variations on known, oftentimes standard products. Caviar has a soft spot for Apple and Tesla, both brands with a reputation for exclusivity and an extraordinarily supporting customer base.
In 2020, hot on the heels of the Cybertruck introduction and just as Cybertruck-inspired designs were taking over all sectors of the market, from real estate to home décor, Caviar made an iPhone 11 Cybertruck edition.
It's doing that again. This week, Caviar unveiled its new line of products, and one of them is Cyber, the Cybertruck-inspired Samsung phone.
Caviar also boasts of putting the car of tomorrow in your hands, though you're not to take that literally. Cyber is still a phone – and a standard one, at it. Like with its other products, Caviar only makes aesthetic modifications to the product (which is included in the price, btw), so what you get with Cyber is still a Samsung with factory hardware but now wearing brand new, super fancy clothes.
Cyber is offered in two versions with three specs each and different price points according to which you choose. The Galaxy S24 Ultra Cyber is $8,770 for the 256GB variant and goes all the way up to $9,490 for the 1TB version, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra Cyber starts at $8,490 and goes to $9,200 for the same storage options.
Cyber is made from aerospace-grade titanium, and the case is non-removable. On the back of that case is a representation of the Cybertruck's bold silhouette: you get the angular roof, the windshield, and the tonneau. The phone has the same utilitarian, brutalist vibe as the e-truck, but the visual impact is lesser because of the smaller size. You also get a representation of the Cybertruck's headlights and taillights, with Caviar choosing to do these in enamel.
In keeping with the goal of delivering luxury goods that stand out for their craftsmanship and exclusiveness, Caviar says that only 99 units of the Cyber will be made in total, regardless of model or storage capacity. Also in keeping with that goal, customers wishing to take their Cybertruck matching game even further can opt for more customization. That, of course, comes at an extra cost and requires getting in touch with the team first.
That may very well be the case, but it doesn't change the fact that Caviar products are popular with a certain type of buyer. That type of buyer also includes successful entrepreneurs and showbiz A-listers with money to spare and the desire to stand out with help from the smallest things.
Moreover, given the hype around the Cybertruck and how it hasn't even peaked yet, we'd reckon those 99 units will be off the virtual Caviar shelves in almost no time.
Call it coattail riding or however else you want, but it seems to be working. In the past, Caviar gold-plated a Tesla Model S Plaid, made an Elon Musk bust and a matching case for an iPhone 13 Pro from a melted Tesla vehicle, paid tribute to Musk's attempts at reaching Mars with a special edition phone, and put a solar panel on one of its cases, again as a tribute to Tesla.
"Cyberpunk aesthetics on the Samsung chassis," Caviar says. "Introducing a smartphone inspired by the bold lines of the revolutionary pickup - Tesla Cybertruck. Every aspect of this device reflects the spirit of innovation that unites Tesla and Samsung."
The Cyber is not a cheap phone, but it's a true standout and a definite conversation starter. Truth be told, it's also a far better take on the Cybertruck than the 2020 iPhone attempt, with a much bolder design and better execution, which instantly makes it recognizable as a Cybertruck phone.
Caviar products are often mocked or criticized for their generous use of gold and precious stones, their overly elaborate designs, and their prohibitive prices. The fact that these hide factory-standard products – phones, in this particular case – has prompted comparisons in the past to putting lipstick on a pig. A phone-shaped pig, if you will.
