$12.8 Million Mansion Comes With a Free Cybertruck and Tesla Off-Grid Capabilities

What better way is there to sweeten a deal than by throwing in a freebie? If said freebie happens to be one of the hottest automotive releases out there and an already established status symbol, this deal is practically closing itself.
Or so the developers would like to think.
In what is the world's first documented case of a Tesla Cybertruck being included in a real estate sale, one developer from the U.S. is throwing in a "complimentary" e-truck with the purchase of a new mansion. If you recall, the 2019 introduction of the Cybertruck launched a bunch of Cybertruck-inspired designs on the same segment of the market, most of them centered on the idea of surviving the apocalypse.
It looks like we're heading into a new era inspired by Elon Musk's truck as far as real estate goes. While auto incentives of this kind aren't that rare on the premium real estate market, the hype around the Cybertruck and its still very limited availability make this particular instance a standout.
Of course, we all know better than to believe there's such a thing as "free" things in life because there aren't, not in the way they're being presented. Still, bundling a Cybertruck with a piece of real estate that is in a remote location and which comes with Tesla off-grid capabilities is probably a good way to get multi-millionaires looking for their next purchase interested.
It also comes to confirm what many of us have already noticed: the Cybetruck, aside from its lauded capabilities as a workhorse or an apocalypse-ready vehicle that may or may not even float for a while, is a certified status symbol. Celebrities have been rushing to get their hands on it and may have even resorted to (gasp!) renting one just to be photographed with it, which would make an offer like this one hard to pass.
The only condition is that you be a multi-millionaire at least, with the willingness to wait one year for delivery. It would probably be a shorter wait than putting your name on the Cybertruck waitlist.
The offer comes from developer Whisper Homes in the form of a property in an upcoming resort community in Clear Creek Tahoe in Northern Douglas County. The mansion itself is an eye-catching one, with three floors, five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the area's first in-ground pool, and a jacuzzi that could fit every person living there when it's at full capacity.
Moreover, it offers a living layout of 7,142 square feet (664 square meters), an underground garage for six cars with room left for storing bikes, golf carts and snowmobiles, and two EV charging ports. Admittedly, the Cybertruck would also go in there once delivery takes place.
The property is also capable of going off-grid. Developers note that it will come with the Tesla Solar Roof, Tesla Poweralls, and a fully integrated solar and energy storage system with battery backup and generators. The owner will be able to take the home off-grid on the Tesla app whenever they want, the developers say, as well as reduce energy costs and go through a power shortage without issues.
The integration of these features and the Cybertruck turn this home into an excellent example of sustainable luxury. But the mansion is also a "true masterpiece of modern living," thanks to the work of JKE Architects, Realm Construction, and Saint Pierre Interiors. "This estate is a work of art inspired by the legacy and culture of its surroundings," the developers say.
Strangely, the official listing doesn't include the Cybertruck in the driveway, as does one render that was sent out to the media. The listing also makes no mention of the e-truck in the text, though the other sustainable features are highlighted.
Whether that means this is a time-limited offer or not, the home would probably still be appealing to potential clients with this kind of money to spare. Finishes are all premium, including marble and hardwoods, appliances are top of the range (Miele throughout in the kitchen), and spaces come with a great potential for versatility.
Features include a patio with a firepit, a gaming slash entertainment room, a bar area, dual-temperature wine cellars, and spaces for a home gym or even a wellness area with spa, and a private cinema. The main bedroom comes with its own private terrace and an attached office. The idea behind the design is to create a compound that lives like a resort within a resort but is still a comfortable family home at the same time.
The mansion is asking $12.75 million, which presumably includes the Cybertruck in the unspecified spec, while the estimated completion date is set for the first quarter of 2025. If the owner comes onboard before completion, he or she will get a final say in the finishes through customization.