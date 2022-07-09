This Fully-Equipped Thor Tranquility Lets You Experience Van Life in Comfort and Style

Who says you have to sacrifice comfort when you're living life on the road in a small van? The new Tranquility model from Thor Motor Coach combines all the comforts of home in a compact vehicle that's ready to get off the beaten path.
A 4x4 camper van is the smallest type of motorhome available that offers the best combination of comfort and agility for any kind of adventure vehicle. It allows travelers to go virtually anywhere, and it also manages to squeeze inside incredible features.
The new Tranquility 19PT is a great example. Based on the Ford Transit AWD chassis, the RV has under the hood a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of delivering 310 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. That's enough to take you on less traveled roads.
The model measures 19.7 ft (6 meters) in length. It doesn't sound like much, but this is a Class B motorhome we're talking about – one designed to take you on solo adventures and let you get a taste of the van life.
On the outside, there's not much going on. It has a 10-ft (3-meter) awning that lets you enjoy the outdoors during hot summer days. There's also a nice big screen for the side door and one at the rear that lets the air circulate inside. Speaking of that, the Tranquility has an interior that's packed with amenities.
The first thing you're going to notice is the kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, a two-burner gas cooktop, a microwave, a mini-fridge with a freezer, and a fold-out exterior table. There's plenty of storage space, too. This area has several drawers and cabinets where people can put away the cookware.
A wet bath is facing the kitchen. It's compact, but it includes all the necessary amenities. It has a shower, a medicine cabinet with mirrors, and a cassette toilet. It even comes with a vent that helps eliminate odors and keep the humidity levels low.
At the rear is a versatile space that can either be used as a living room or as a bedroom. There are three couches that can be converted into a sleeping area for two. Additionally, travelers can choose to have a table placed in the middle when they want to dine inside or work. A small closet for storage and a TV complete the whole setup.
Other features included are a water heater, an AC unit, a 19-gallon (86-liter) freshwater tank, and a 20-gallon (91-liter) graywater one. On the roof, you'll also find a 190-watt solar panel, which helps keep the batteries charged.
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Tranquility 19PT starts at $159,880 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
