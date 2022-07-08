The Idea of a "Highly Configurable Robovan" Came After Musk Did His Best to Populate Earth

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk mentioned the idea of a “highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo,” which some found unexpected. Not because this was never discussed before (it was), but because Musk was in the middle of explaining his adventure with one of his employees at the time.
Musk seems to be obsessed about Earth’s population declining and people not giving birth to enough children. He’s done his best, as he admitted, not least by having an affair with one of his employees, Shivon Zillis. This resulted in two more children being born on Earth last November.
This was only found out this week, which landed Musk in hot waters, explaining how was that possible. Apparently, Musk was in the middle of justifying precisely that on Thursday when the Robovan idea crossed his mind.
“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” wrote Musk in a series of tweets spanning 15 minutes. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true. Population of Mars is still zero people! I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” Then, 7 minutes later, he followed with, “Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?”
It’s hard to separate the two seemingly unrelated topics since they came basically at the same time. The Robovan question ended Musk’s activity for about 5 hours, after which he engaged with his audience in discussing ideas about the new people carrier. He touched on the design after looking at the picture we also use as an illustration for this article, saying, “it is high time that the future looked like the future.”
A couple of hours later, Musk revisited the trailer prototype Tesla showed at IdeenExpo in Germany, and a bunch of new ideas emerged. “Maybe with an optional solar power canopy that extends both sides of the van, tripling roof area,” said Musk, adding that a van “would have more roof height, so you could stand or sit under it for shade.”
Not everybody was thrilled with the idea. Many people suggested that Tesla concentrate on the number of vehicles Musk promised and never delivered. We might think of the $25,000 EV project, canceled by Musk, but some Tesla customers still wait for the Cybertruck they reserved years ago.
Nevertheless, the idea of a Tesla electric van is not new, just as Tesla has promised a robotaxi for as long as I remember. But combining the two concepts and making the Robovan “configurable” enough to carry both people and goods is maybe something. It makes sense; after all, with more dysfunctional families, there is less need for seats in a family car. That’s where the cargo part might justify having a bigger vehicle.
Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022