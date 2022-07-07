This Compact American Coach RV Has Everything You Need to Travel in Comfort

Those who like to travel solo for extended periods of time might want to consider the new Class B motorhome from American Coach. The 2023 Patriot is a compact motorhome, but it is absolutely packed with high-end features meant to turn any journey into a unique experience.
Class B motorhomes are ideal for people who want the convenience of an RV as well as the freedom to go on less-traveled paths. They offer great fuel economy, and they’re easier to handle than the bigger Class A RVs.
The new Patriot is based on the proven Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 chassis. It measures 19.7 ft (6 meters) in length and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It is indeed a compact RV, but it’s a Class B, so you have to keep that in mind.
Despite its small size, the 2023 Patriot does include some amazing features. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the opportunity to check one of the floor plans offered by American Coach. It’s the FD2 model, which includes everything travelers need to live in comfort.
The exterior features an awning with LED lights that is great for sunny days. On the roof, you can see there are two solar panels and an AC unit. Apart from that, there’s not much going on outside of this RV.
The interior is, however, much more interesting. It has a dark color palette than your regular van, and it might give the illusion that there’s barely any space left for moving around. But the FD2 manages to squeeze a lot into a compact interior.
In the cockpit area, there are a few great storage spaces where travelers can put away their belongings. On the left is a small kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, a mini-fridge, a microwave, and an induction cooktop. You’ll notice that it also has some cabinets and drawers for storage.
On the opposite side of the kitchen are a small closet/ pantry and the bathroom. It’s a wet bath, and it comes with the usual: a shower, a toilet, and a small sink.
A few steps ahead is the living room, which has a comfortable couch that can be converted into a comfortable bed. Above this area are several generous cabinets and you also can see that there’s a TV included too.
The model starts at $187,493 MSRP. But with all the features that you’ll see in the clip down below, this 2023 Patriot gets to $249,833, which is not cheap by any stretch.
