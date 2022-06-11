autoevolution
Meet the 2023 Thor Motor Coach Hurricane: A Class A Motorhome Designed To Blow You Away
We find ourselves over halfway through the year. When that happens, automotive manufacturers begin to present their ideas for the following year. Guess what? The same applies to the RV industry; we are now seeing machines like the massive 2023 Hurricane.

That's right, this is the 2023 model Class A motorhome dubbed Hurricane. The minds and hands behind this behemoth? None other than Thor Motor Coach, a team that states they're responsible for one of every four motorhomes sold yearly. This team initially took shape in 2010 as a merger between Damon Motor Coach and Four Winds International, two RV manufacturers with an established client base and following.

Well, this time around, Thor has unleashed their freshest version of the Hurricane, and what we're confronted with is an RV that can only be described as a mobile home. With the inclusion of slide-outs integrated into the living shell, once this puppy displays its unraveled habitat, you should feel as though you're walking right through your typical landlocked apartment.

Now, trying to go through everything this motorhome offers would mean that you and I are locked in mental conversation for quite some time. So to still give you a clear understanding of what you'll get for $190,650 (€181,300 at current exchange rates) is to create a little story that puts you right in the eye of the Hurricane's action.

I want you to imagine that you and your family are done with living the traditional lifestyle we've grown accustomed to over the centuries. With the Hurricane, a family of up to seven people (depending on the floorplan) can be accommodated and taken care of with system beyond system, all aimed at mobile comfort.

Yet, to say that the Hurricane is all about comfort wouldn't be doing it any justice, and the reason I say this is because of an alarming amount of functionality within the RV. Remember, this vehicle can accommodate a family of up to seven and, in doing so, caters to every need they may have.

Let's say you're the decision-maker in the home and are often planning the next leg of the journey or simply need to produce some dollar bills. To offer you an adequate space to unfurl your profession and plans, the dinette can double as a workspace and even another sleeping area. Once you're done working, with just a hop and a skip, you'll end up on the couch, looking straight ahead at an entertainment center. Swivel seating found in the cab expands the living room even further.

Now, a lot of what I'm describing does depend on which of the four available floorplans you finally choose. Still, after you and your family have enjoyed a dinner prepared in a fully equipped kitchen, you'll most likely watch a bit of TV, and then it's off to bed. To get a solid night's rest, the Hurricane offers owners an array of sleeping areas such as the standard master bedroom, modular couch and dinette, but bunk beds are available, and even a drop-down bed above the cab. Sounds like this sucker has room for families larger than most; that's two parents and five rug rats, maybe more.

After a good night's rest, it's time to embark upon the day's activities. Let's say you have an e-bike trip planned, maybe some trekking or kayaking too. To meet the needs of the adventurous family, Thor equips the Hurricane with an innate ability to store and/or tow your gear and essentials; maybe you folks are food lovers. Whatever you want to bring along, up to 136 cubic feet (3.85 cubic meters) of exterior storage space can be accessed. Again, that's counting only the external holding cells tattered all over the shell.

Beyond that, I could sit here and tell you all about the off-grid and solar capabilities that this machine bears, but that would take all the fun away from your own discovery of how the 2023 Hurricane can change your family's life. Just a little something-something to look for while driving down that open road.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery include an array of interiors available for the 2023 Hurricane. Some displayed are of older interiors that are still applicable to the new model.

