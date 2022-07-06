This 1969 Volkswagen Super Bugger Is a Tiny RV With a Cute Face, Doesn't Come Cheap

Introduced in 1938 and 1950, respectively, the Beetle and the Microbus are Volkswagen's most iconic nameplates. Built for many decades, they spawned more than 24 million units between them and helped VW establish itself as a global manufacturer.
The Beetle was by far the more popular of the two, but the Microbus became a legend among light commercial vehicles. It also became a popular camper platform, paving the way for the modern California campervan and other RV conversions.
But as unlikely as it may sound, the Beetle also spawned a camper version at some point. It obviously happened in California, where a company began offering turnkey conversions or kits for DIY builds sometime in the early 1970s.
It was officially called the Super Bugger (yup, that's a rather unfortunate name), but it was also known as the Bugaroo or Lil' Bugger.
The conversion involved cutting off the entire body except for the front clip, reinforcing the chassis, and dropping a boxy fiberglass shell on top. The resulting RV looked quirky and cute at the same time and came with a cramped but usable interior. It wasn't particularly successful with around 1,000 conversions built though.
If camping in a Super Bugger is something you want to try, one just popped up on eBay. And it's not a barn-found classic that needs to be restored. This Beetle camper is ready to hit the road and appears to be in mint condition inside and out.
A quick look at the exterior reveals that this Super Bugger is no longer rolling on its factory wheels. But other than that, it's pretty much identical to the camper conversions that were made in California a half-century ago.
The front clip was repainted about 25 years ago, while the white camper panels are not only clean but also in solid condition, with no dings or cracks to talk about.
The interior is obviously old-fashioned, but it looks just as impressive as the outer shell. The carpet and the dinette seats are original, as are the sink, the burner stove, and the ice box. The front seats have been reupholstered, while the dashboard doesn't have any cracks in it.
Powered by a 1.6-liter flat-four engine, the Bugger has 53 horsepower at its disposal. Yes, it won't take you anywhere in a hurry, but it won't leave you stranded either. The owner says the camper Beetle runs and drives great, but warns that it hasn't been used as a daily driver over the last 25 years.
If you want to change that, this Super Bugger is being sold by eBay user "leewilliams19h9" for $39,995, with the option to make an offer. That's a lot of dough for a tiny camper, but you probably won't find another one like it anytime soon.
