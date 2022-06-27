Kasita Is a Lovely Camper Van That Satisfies Both Owner and Cat’s Needs

Traveling with a pet can sometimes be challenging, especially when you have a compact motorhome. But some of these builds include clever storage solutions that make both the furry friend and the owner happy. Kasita is a great example. This camper van has some unique storage spaces, including a special one for a cat.
This home away from home was designed by Advanced RV, an Ohio-based company known for turning the Sprinter van platform into a living space that maximizes both function and style. Recently, the builder offered a tour of its latest custom camper van called Kasita.
This RV was commissioned by an owner who wanted to have special storage areas. And that’s what the skilled team from Advanced RV provided. Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by an open living space filled with amenities. Behind the cockpit is a cabinet with adjustable shelves that includes a little area for the customer’s sword. Yes, your read that right. The owner wanted to have a unique spot for his sword that would keep it fixed during his travels.
Another feature that was added right next to this closet is a small desk with a light above. The cockpit can be separated from the rest of the van by privacy curtains. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
It includes a full-size refrigerator with a freezer, a convection microwave, a large sink, a portable induction cooktop, and an instant pot that comes in handy when travelers want to prepare delicious meals. Of course, Kasita goes big on storage spaces. It has numerous big drawers and a generous pantry.
Next is a bedroom/ living room, which comes with several large cabinets as well. This flexible space features two couches with enough space in-between for two table mounts. One of the couches extends to form a bed for two. Above the other one, you’ll notice another special storage area for fishing rods.
Kasita also has a rear bathroom, which is separated from the bedroom via a sliding mirror door. It is equipped with a macerating toilet, a medicine cabinet, a sink, and a shower that can be used both inside and outside since the back doors open up for more space. One special thing that this build has is a cabinet with adjustable shelves that also includes a kitty litterbox.
It’s removable, and it’s placed in an aluminum liner. The bathroom has a fan that helps eliminate odors and humidity. It’s really a great space for both the owner and his cat! If you want to see what Kasita is all about, you can check out the clip down below.
