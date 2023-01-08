This Cargo Trailer Tiny Home Is a Great Option for the Nomad With No Interest in Luxury

However, not so much attention is being paid to simpler options. Some people don’t just want to downsize or cut back on living costs while keeping the same luxurious feel.
For those more adventurous, mobile homes represent a way of life. Something that allows them to follow their passion, travel, explore, and escape city life. And this build fits that kind of motivation like a glove.
Where motorhomes and camper vans can get really expensive really quickly, this cargo trailer conversion showcases a more budget-friendly approach. It lacks most of the fancy décor seen on other builds and a lot of unnecessary stuff has been taken out.
However, when it comes to space available, it allows for things to be included along the way. The trailer is 8 feet (2.4m) wide by 16 feet (4.9m) long. While that is by no means extravagant, it is generous enough to be turned into a tiny home one could comfortably live out of.
The sink is also on the functional side of things with two 5-gallon jugs serving as water tanks, while another one is relegated to gray water duty. A button-activated electric pump completes the rudimentary system.
It’s also here where we learn about how the cooling and ventilation are managed. That happens through a ceiling-mounted fan and the opening of the kitchen window. Apart from getting some fresh air in, this can also help with venting out the smoke and smells generated by cooking.
Storage is managed by the kitchen counters, where a propane-fuelled burner, plates, and silverware can be found, as well as a wardrobe situated towards the front of the trailer. It sits opposite the shower and is used to store clothes.
compared to larger builds, the countryside cabin cozy vibe that it has can quickly grow on you. Well, at least if you don’t have an interest in luxury and enjoy stopping to smell the roses, which is likely to be the case for someone interested in the nomad lifestyle.
Another example of function before form is the shower, which looks like an afterthought. The cabin, if we can call it that, consists of just the bottom plastic drain with an enclosure improvised from galvanized sheet metal. A propane-fuelled water heater provides the water needed and is housed in a cabinet behind the cabin. This again showcases the emphasis on simplicity and cost-efficiency.
Heating is not much different, as the build started off with a small wood-burning stove. Since then, a space heater has been incorporated, but the stove is still present to provide some additional comfort on particularly cold nights.
Next to it is a makeshift countertop on top of which sits a water filter. Next to that, there are two small chairs that serve more as storage compartments, as there is no dining table. Instead, the bed serves as the designated eating emplacement.
Even so, a couple of less functional things have managed to find their way into the bedroom area. They are a wall-mounted TV and an Xbox. Albeit one could argue that entertainment is just as important when living in a mobile home as it is in a more conventional house or apartment.
When it comes to how this trailer was converted, that was yet again achieved in a simple manner. A two-inch layer of insulating foam was layered on the exterior. Rhino liner was then applied to seal it and make it water-resistant.
The story is the same inside, with another layer of foam added to the floor and walls, covered by plywood. Power is a different story, as we learn that the trailer does have solar panels, but it is usually plugged in at a camping facility.
mobile home.
Overall, this is a simple yet cozy build with an emphasis on functionality. While luxuries found in other mobile homes are non-existent, it manages to bring every necessity to the table without breaking the bank.
