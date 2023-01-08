autoevolution
 
Trailer Tiny Home
Tiny homes or those of the mobile variety have a huge appeal nowadays, so cool and imaginative builds are quite easy to come by.

This Cargo Trailer Tiny Home Is a Great Option for the Nomad With No Interest in Luxury

However, not so much attention is being paid to simpler options. Some people don’t just want to downsize or cut back on living costs while keeping the same luxurious feel.

For those more adventurous, mobile homes represent a way of life. Something that allows them to follow their passion, travel, explore, and escape city life. And this build fits that kind of motivation like a glove.

Where motorhomes and camper vans can get really expensive really quickly, this cargo trailer conversion showcases a more budget-friendly approach. It lacks most of the fancy décor seen on other builds and a lot of unnecessary stuff has been taken out.

However, when it comes to space available, it allows for things to be included along the way. The trailer is 8 feet (2.4m) wide by 16 feet (4.9m) long. While that is by no means extravagant, it is generous enough to be turned into a tiny home one could comfortably live out of.

Only the necessary things have made it into the final build. On top of that, most of the materials used are on the cheap side, as showcased by the kitchen cabinets. The drawers are not placed on some fancy soft close railing and the countertops are not made from expensive quartz or granite.

The sink is also on the functional side of things with two 5-gallon jugs serving as water tanks, while another one is relegated to gray water duty. A button-activated electric pump completes the rudimentary system.

It’s also here where we learn about how the cooling and ventilation are managed. That happens through a ceiling-mounted fan and the opening of the kitchen window. Apart from getting some fresh air in, this can also help with venting out the smoke and smells generated by cooking.

Storage is managed by the kitchen counters, where a propane-fuelled burner, plates, and silverware can be found, as well as a wardrobe situated towards the front of the trailer. It sits opposite the shower and is used to store clothes.

While some people might find this unappealing, especially when compared to larger builds, the countryside cabin cozy vibe that it has can quickly grow on you. Well, at least if you don’t have an interest in luxury and enjoy stopping to smell the roses, which is likely to be the case for someone interested in the nomad lifestyle.

Another example of function before form is the shower, which looks like an afterthought. The cabin, if we can call it that, consists of just the bottom plastic drain with an enclosure improvised from galvanized sheet metal. A propane-fuelled water heater provides the water needed and is housed in a cabinet behind the cabin. This again showcases the emphasis on simplicity and cost-efficiency.

Heating is not much different, as the build started off with a small wood-burning stove. Since then, a space heater has been incorporated, but the stove is still present to provide some additional comfort on particularly cold nights.

Next to it is a makeshift countertop on top of which sits a water filter. Next to that, there are two small chairs that serve more as storage compartments, as there is no dining table. Instead, the bed serves as the designated eating emplacement.

It’s placed in a wooden frame that doubles as additional storage/garage and also houses the fridge. It can be found covered with a curtain, next to the kitchen cabinets, and accessing it is as simple as sliding it out.

Even so, a couple of less functional things have managed to find their way into the bedroom area. They are a wall-mounted TV and an Xbox. Albeit one could argue that entertainment is just as important when living in a mobile home as it is in a more conventional house or apartment.

When it comes to how this trailer was converted, that was yet again achieved in a simple manner. A two-inch layer of insulating foam was layered on the exterior. Rhino liner was then applied to seal it and make it water-resistant.

The story is the same inside, with another layer of foam added to the floor and walls, covered by plywood. Power is a different story, as we learn that the trailer does have solar panels, but it is usually plugged in at a camping facility.

Other details are unclear, as the owner did not want to talk about them. He instead advised people interested in similar builds to do their own reading and learning instead of simply copying builds they see on the internet. This is as much for safety reasons as for the fact that everyone has different needs and wants from their mobile home.

Overall, this is a simple yet cozy build with an emphasis on functionality. While luxuries found in other mobile homes are non-existent, it manages to bring every necessity to the table without breaking the bank.

Video thumbnail


