The Lee Tiny House Is the Perfect Beach House, as Its Design Opens Up to the Outdoors

To live a comfortable daily life without constraints in a tiny home, you just have to plan ahead and find creative solutions to maximize the available space. Although minimalism and austerity still characterize tiny houses, we can say that these little abodes have become adaptable to more categories of people. A very well-thought-out tiny house model for first-time tiny dwellers comes from Florida-based builder Movable Roots and is called The Lee.
Built using high-quality materials and Movable Roots’ superior building methods, the Lee is promoted as a solid tiny house that will last from generation to generation. It sits on a 32-foot (9.8-meter) trailer, but also features the company’s signature 2-foot (0.6-meter) extension at the rear, which brings it to an overall length of 34 feet (10.4 meters), with 8.6 feet (2.6 meters) in width.
The house has a cold-formed steel (CFS) frame, a combination of Low-E vinyl and tempered MI windows for durability and energy efficiency, and closed-cell insulation in the trailer’s floor, walls, and ceiling.
Painted in an eye-pleasing blue shade, the exterior also features wood and white accents around the windows and doors. Yes, doors in the plural form, as the Lee features two doors, a regular red-painted one that leads directly into the main living area and a sliding glass door that opens up the master bedroom on the main floor to the outside, letting you enjoy whatever setting you’re in from the comfort of your bed.
tiny home comes with a great layout and an imaginative design that make it look quite spacious by opening up to the outside, making it a good option for nature lovers who want to connect with their surroundings and enjoy a more outdoorsy life.
The placement of the master bedroom on the main floor may be seen as restrictive by some people, but in this case, it doesn’t limit space in any way and doesn’t make the rest of the house feel cramped. The additional loft that can be used either as a secondary bedroom or storage space is a bonus.
The Lee features shiplap walls, French Oak wood floors, and LED lighting throughout the entirety of the interior. In the living room, the builders decided to include a wood accent wall and two live edge wood shelves that give the house a particular homey charm.
As for the color palette, we can say it’s quite fitting for a beach-side house. The builders went with a combination of whites, grays, and blues that give the house a very fresh and reviving look, while also making it feel bright and airy. Quality furniture and finishings add to its appeal.
The living area includes a comfortable blue velvet couch, a wall-mounted TV, and some open shelves.
The kitchen, though small, is very usable and features a quartz countertop with a beautiful rounded breakfast bar, custom white and gray cabinets, a full tile backsplash, a large sink, and enough storage options for all your utensils and groceries. As for appliances, owners can enjoy the same things they would in a conventional home, including a full-size fridge, a convection microwave oven, a two-hob propane cooktop, and even a wine fridge.
The above-mentioned main floor master bedroom houses a double-person bed, a huge closet space, and a wall-mounted bedside table. For more privacy, it is separated from the rest of the house by a barn-like sliding door.
The Lee has a pass-through bathroom that comes fitted with a walk-in shower with a glass door, a washer/dryer combo, a toilet, quartz counter, and vessel sink.
The builder doesn’t provide any info regarding the tiny house’s solar power readiness or other off-grid options, but you can find out more details by contacting the company directly. Pricing for the Lee tiny house model starts at $152,000. The custom build you see pictured above costs $182,000.
