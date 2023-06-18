This Cabin-Like Tiny House Is Spacious Enough To Fit a Bedroom Downstairs

A tiny home doesn't automatically mean a small area where you can't have anything because there is no room. Most of these houses have ingenious ways to deal with the missing square footage. They are perfect for a couple who just started their life together, or a single person who wants an itsy-bitsy dwelling far from the concrete jungle.
Kim is a single woman who lives in a tiny home called Journey's End in Acony Bell Tiny Home Village from North Carolina. This community is nesting in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, far from the crowded and polluted cities.
This house is a park model and measures 40 ft (12.2 m) in length and 10 ft (3 m) in width. It was built by Green River Log Cabins. The name of the dwelling comes from her company, Veg Jaunts and Journeys. An explanation for that is when she finishes traveling for her work, she comes back home, where the journey ends.
The beauty of the house starts from the outside. Kim has a large screened porch from where she does her job most of the months. It was arranged with a bench sofa, a coffee table, a cat bed, and a table with two chairs. The entire home's design, outside and inside, resembles a mountain cabin since it is made entirely of wood and painted in a bright brown color.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a cozy and homey aesthetic with mostly wood accents. There is plenty of space provided by the 399 sq ft (37 sq m) and the loft. None of the rooms are divided by a long wall. This way, you can see from one end to another when you enter the house. There are windows on all sides which allow for plenty of natural light.
The first room accessible from the outside is the living area. Although a tiny home, the lounge is roomy and allows many seating spaces. First is the futon-sofa combination that can transform into a two-person bed for the guests, a tiny couch for the cat, a chair with an ottoman, and another smaller seat. There is plenty of storage provided by the sofa, the carved-in area inside the stairs, and a big bookshelf. We can also find a wall-mounted TV and a foldable table.
Next is the kitchen, which is apartment-sized. It has an L-shaped and is quite functional. It comes with lots of storage space provided by the upper and base cabinets. Kim can cook many delicious meals as the large countertops supply enough prep area. The functionality is given by the double-bowl sink, a dishwasher, a Berkey water filter, a portable two-burner cooktop, a fridge, a toaster oven, and an air fryer. The shelves inside the stairsteps and a pantry provide even more kitchen storage. Next to the refrigerator, we can also find a stackable washer and dryer hidden behind a foldable door.
Kim is a coffee enthusiast, so she arranged a teeny-weeny area where she can brew her coffee, as she doesn't own a large coffee apparatus.
The bathroom is a typical size for a tiny house, but that doesn't mean it is not spacious enough. It has lots of storage supplied by a corner cabinet and a large vanity. It is a full bath as it comes with a standard flush toilet, a sink, a mirror, and an oversized shower cabin.
The last area on the ground floor is the downstairs bedroom. It is quite rare for a tiny home to have enough space for a living room, a bathroom, a kitchen, and even a bedroom that is not in the loft. Since it is so spacious, there is plenty of room to walk around the queen-size mattress. All the storage is built-in, including two hanging wardrobes, four drawers underneath the bed, night tables, and two cabinets. There was enough space here to fit a tiny office with a desk and a chair.
The loft is used as an extra sleeping space for when Kim has guests coming over. There is not enough headroom space to walk straight, but it comes with enough room to add a full-size mattress, a cat bed, and other miscellaneous items.
Kim's house costs about $70,000, which might be surprising, but it is an average price for a tiny home. The price is highly influenced by the size, the amenities, but also the materials used to create it. However, they are much cheaper than a traditional house in most cities, especially with the housing marking going to the moon.
Renting a lot in Acony Bell Community is quite affordable too. Depending on the land size you want to park your house on, it ranges from $575 to $625 a month. In this price, the water, sewer, trash, recycling, and landscaping are included.