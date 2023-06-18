Stylish BMW R 100 RS Cafe Racer Is a Matter of Minimalism Infused With Nordic Vibes

Spain’s Kiddo Motors is the brainchild of Sergio Armet, who’d first opened the shop’s doors back in 2010. Since then, the Kiddo team has grown in numbers bit by bit, and among those who joined along the way is a Swedish industrial designer named Christoffer Martensson. He left Sweden for sunny Barcelona as of 2014, becoming a part of Sergio’s crew at the age of 24.
Around a year later, Christoffer's keen eye for detail gave us this ravishing BMW R 100 RS cafe racer, which was built with minimalism, practicality, and reliability in mind. There’s something distinctly Swedish about this creature’s aesthetic, as well, so you’d be forgiven for assuming it was crafted in Martensson’s hometown of Malmo rather than Catalonia’s capital.
In any case, the caffeinated airhead looks absolutely thrilling from every angle, and it’s worth inspecting in close detail even today. Once the R 100 RS had been taken apart, Kiddo started by massaging its frame in various places so as to bring about a cafe stance, while also mending the unsightly incline of the engine. At the back, the skeleton got shortened and looped, with its rearmost section receiving a Bates-style LED taillight and a tiny license plate bracket.
Up top lies an elegant leather saddle that’s been put together in-house, and all this rear-end equipment is perched on progressive shock absorbers. Kiddo’s specialists installed a custom fender at the front, but they chose to retain the Beemer’s iconic fuel chamber. The tank saw its factory paint stripped away in favor of a bare metal finish, which is joined by turquoise accents, white pinstripes, and a shiny aftermarket filler cap.
We find a gorgeously minimalistic cockpit a little further ahead, featuring a bespoke top clamp, Tommaselli clip-ons, and subtle Motogadget switchgear. That retro-looking headlamp comes from Kymco’s catalog, while the minute speedo recessed into the top part of the headlight bucket was also supplied by Motogadget. Moreover, a fresh pair of Tarozzi foot pegs complete the motorcycle’s ergonomic package.
The R 100’s wheels got wrapped in Avon Roadrider rubber for ample grip, and its brakes are now actuated via premium Goodridge lines. Kiddo ditched the stock wiring harness, too, replacing it with a simplified alternative that’s linked to a lithium-ion battery and Motogadget’s m-Unit control module. Other electrical upgrades include a 14-volt alternator, an all-new CDI setup, and modern ignition coils, as well as a modern voltage regulator.
Concerning the bike’s twin-cylinder boxer, Sergio’s guys performed an all-inclusive overhaul and swapped the original exhaust with an aftermarket replacement. As a neat little touch that’s easy to miss at first, the fuel lines are color-matched to the turquoise details on the gas tank. Lastly, a keyless Motogadget m-Lock ignition made its way onto this stunning R 100 RS cafe racer.
