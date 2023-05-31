Triumph Scrambler Le Chasseur Comes With 95 HP and Swanky Ohlins Suspension

Just like the rest of Triumph’s modern classic range, the Scrambler is a darling of motorcycle customization shops around the globe. We’ll never grow tired of seeing a cool Scrambler-based project, be it old or new, and this striking specimen built back in 2015 really hits the spot!
It comes courtesy of Erne’s Euromotos from Zurich, Switzerland – a Triumph dealer which doubles up as a bike-modding clinic. Dubbed Le Chasseur (“the hunter” in French), their beefy custom Scrambler is a sight to behold, for sure, but you’d be wrong to assume that it’s a mere stylistic exercise. Oh no; this bad boy comes with performance upgrades galore, some more obvious than others.
Let’s start by inspecting what went on in the powertrain sector. Erne’s wanted to unlock a little more grunt from the donor’s parallel-twin motor, so they had it rebuilt with higher-spec camshafts and bigger valves, among other goodies. The airbox was revised and outfitted with aftermarket air filtration hardware, while the original exhaust system has been swapped with a Zard alternative.
An ECU remap enables the engine to make the most of these upgrades, and the whole affair is said to have pushed its power output digits up to a very healthy 95 ponies. For Le Chasseur to keep this grunt under control, the front brake got beefed up with a Brembo P4 caliper and floating wave rotor from Galfer. Things are even spicier in the suspension department, though.
At the front end, Erne’s used LSL triple clamps to mount a pair of inverted FG 324 forks from Ohlins’ inventory. The S36P shock absorbers found out back were supplied by the same brand, featuring progressive springs and piggyback reservoirs. Seeking to give the Scrambler ample grip both on and off the tarmac, the Swiss experts had its wheels wrapped in dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 knobbies.
In the cockpit, we see Biltwell grips, bar-end turn signals, and Motogadget instrumentation, along with an array of LSL components. These include adjustable control levers, new handlebar risers, and the handlebar itself, but there’s yet more hardware from this brand at the back. Namely, the said items are replacement foot pegs and an open front sprocket cover, as well as a CNC-milled chain guard.
JvB-Moto supplied the motorcycle’s headlamp, side covers, and rear fender, while the diamond-stitched flat bench seat is a bespoke affair fabricated in-house. Then there’s the snazzy color scheme adorning the fuel tank and fender, which was the inspiration behind the project’s name.
A delicious olive-green hue covers these modules, and the Triumph graphics are color-matched to the gold on the Ohlins suspension equipment. Matte-black is the predominant finish elsewhere, directing one’s attention to the parts that matter most. All things considered, Erne’s didn’t reinvent the wheel on this build, but their Scrambler looks and performs better than others can ever dream of!
