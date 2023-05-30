This Unique 1953 Porsche 356 Borghi Abarth Has a Fascinating Story To Tell

The Porsche 356 Borghi Abarth is a car like no other in the most literal sense of the word. Based upon an original Porsche 356 built in 1953 as a 1954 model year, this one-off example is a custom coachbuilt version with a fascinating history that would captivate any classic car enthusiast.
The lightweight and nimble Porsche 356 was a motorsport success back in the '50s and '60s and remains a highly regarded collector car to this day. Over 76,000 examples were produced between 1948 and 1965, and approximately half of them are known to survive.
The example you see here is one of the units that nearly didn't survive. That's because the original 356 that it is based on burned to the ground in an accident in the mid-1960s. Following the fire, the owner turned to Italian coachbuilder Aldo Borghi to build a new body for the significantly damaged car. Borghi, who trained in the art of automotive coachbuilding and specialized in the use of aluminum alloy to create strong, lightweight bodies, took on the challenge and completed the rebuild in 1965 at his Carroceria Borghi workshop in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Back then, there weren't many people dedicated to aluminum bodywork, so he was well-known for his craftsmanship. He designed and built the bodyshells of many cars that are very valuable classics nowadays, including the Alfa Romeo 2900 "Ballena," the Alfa Romeo Spyder 6C 2500 "Paquito," and the Simca-Gordini T11. He also restored the Alfa Romeo 3000CM Carroceria Boano after an accident.
The restored car has a two-door coupe body type loosely based upon the Rocco Motto Abarth-Porsche 356 Carrera GTL racing cars that were running on tracks around the world during that period, hence the name of this one-off build. This unique car features an unconventional shape designed with competition in mind, a fact that is made clear by the sleek front end, the wide and muscular rear wheel arches, and the ample engine bay louvers. Actually, the car's rear is thoroughly louvered to aid cooling. Another noticeable change from the original is the fact that the rear tail lamps have been installed vertically to work on the new body.
The heart of the Porsche Borghi Abarth is a rear-mounted 1,600 cc Porsche Super 90 engine that was upgraded to produce approximately 108 hp (110 ps) and 92 lb-ft (125 Nm) of torque. It is coupled to the original Porsche four-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. This one-off rides on steel wheels and boasts Porsche drum brakes at each corner and the independent front and rear suspension of the original 356.
Apparently, the original owner only kept the car until 1972, and the subsequent owner was none other than Aldo Borghi himself, who acquired it for his own personal use. He had planned to carry out some upgrades, but he never got around to doing it. Instead, he raced the car in a number of rallies and races in Argentina for the following twenty years. He participated in sport club races in Rosario, Mar del Plata, San Nicolas, and San Pedro. Sometime in the 1990s, he disassembled the car for restoration, but he never completed the job.
The 1953 Porsche Borghi Abarth is a very special car built on Porsche 356 mechanics. It has now been put up for sale out of Belgium and is offered in excellent condition from its last restoration. Actually, it currently has just 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) on the odometer since the rebuild, so if you're interested, this could be a unique chance to acquire a coachbuilt version of the legendary Porsche 356.
From the remains of the original Porsche 356, he managed to salvage the floorplan, engine, transmission, and several other components. The talented coachbuilder then hand-crafted a new aluminum alloy body that was considerably lighter than the original steel bodyshell, and thus allowed the car to be a lot faster.
The car's interior is beautifully restored and retrimmed with quilted black leather upholstery and classic Porsche-style plaid cloth inserts in the seats and doors. Quilted leather was also used on the roof lining and the rear of the car. The driver would maneuver it by means of a wood-rimmed steering wheel with a black alloy center and the classic gear lever. The dashboard up front features three gauges showing the car's speed, revs, and fuel level. Since the design was inspired by a race car, the windows have sliding apertures rather than winder mechanisms.
Luckily, the next owner decided to restore the vehicle to the 1965 Borghi Abarth specification, and by the looks of it, they did a pretty good job. For those who like to nitpick on the slight imperfections visible on the body panels, allow me to remind you that the body is hand-made, and it's actually a nice thing that the car's authenticity has been maintained throughout the restoration process.
