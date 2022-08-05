1963 Porsche 356 Catches Fire, Now Fighting for Another Chance

Porsche refreshed the 356 once again in late 1959, so a new version launched as the model year 1960 with several important changes, including the signature twin grilles on the engine compartment and which easily set the car apart from the rest of the crowd.
Known as 356 B, the restyled model was produced for just three years (between 1960 and 1963), and while it was mostly available with 1.6-liter engines, a 2.0-liter unit was also introduced at a later time. All engines, however, were mated to four-speed manual transmissions.
The 356 B that someone has recently posted on eBay is one of the few models still known to be in existence today. Unfortunately, as one of the photos clearly shows, this Porsche isn’t necessarily having too many good days lately, as the engine caught fire a few weeks ago.
In other words, the car has instantly turned from a beautiful classic to a very rough project that requires a lot of work, especially in terms of the engine.
Unfortunately, eBay seller unobtanium-inc hasn’t provided too many specifics on this front, so it’s hard to say just how much work the car needs at the end of the day. This means you’ll have to rely exclusively on the shared photos, though it goes without saying that all these images say little about the current health of the engine.
The Porsche still appears to come in pretty solid shape given the horror experience it’s been through, except for the engine and the interior, of course, but for a clearer picture of what can still be used for a full restoration, potential buyers are strongly recommended to go see the Porsche in person.
As for the selling price, its rough condition and the recent fire didn’t make the car more affordable. The seller still hopes to get some $23,500 for their Porsche, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone else has another deal in mind.
